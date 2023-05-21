 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘White Goats Gone Missing’ quest steps in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link and Chork conversing new goats Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

White Goats Gone Missing is an optional quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you become an official reporter for The Lucky Clover Gazette, Hyrule’s up and coming newspaper, you’re tasked with tracking down a herd of missing goats, as the name suggests.

You’ll likely stumble upon this as you’re making your way through the “Potential Princess Sightings!” questline. This page covers the steps you need to take to rescue the goats and investigate the rumors around Zelda’s return.

How to start the White Goats Gone Missing quest

“White Goats Gone Missing” is a side quest that forms part of the “Potential Princess Sightings,” arc. It can be completed once you’ve been to the Clover HQ southeast of Rito Village, so if you haven’t been there, go do that first.

Link gliding in front of the Lucky Clover Gazette Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

When you’re ready to begin the quest, head to Tabantha Bridge Stable and look for the conspicuously empty goat pen to the south-east.

Map showing where to start White Goats Gone Missing Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Chork, it seems, has lost his pride and joy — his white goats, that he was feeding using Princess Zelda’s special recipe of whole, unground Hylian Pine Cones. Or at least he thinks that’s what the recipe was, because he lost it…

Link talking to Chork with the text “I followed Princess Zelda’s recipe perfectly... But could it have been the feed that drove them off?” Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Where to find the goats in the White Goats Gone Missing quest

After talking to Chork and Penn, your fellow reporter, you’ll begin the side quest. The task here is to follow the trail of uneaten Hylian Pine Cones to the missing herd.

Hylian Pine Cone zoomed in with a camera Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

While this may seem simple — and it starts simple enough — the pine cones can get easily lost in the grass if you wander off trail. If this happens, you have three options to quickly get back on track.

1. The first is to use Ultrahand and spin the camera, looking for glowing orange bits that signify something you can interact with.

Using Ultrahand on a Hylian Pine Cone Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. The second is to pan the camera down to get a bird’s-eye view. Fortunately, the Switch can’t draw enough grass to fully hide the pine cone!

Looking at a Hylian Pine Cone from above Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. The third is to very slowly pan the camera and look for the ‘item-drop sparkles’. This will show you where the next collectable item is, which is most likely your next Hylian Pine Cone!

Link collecting a Hylian Pine Cone Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Follow the trail all the way and you will eventually come across the goats! If you are struggling, then proceed to co-ordinates (-2546, 0409, 0150).

White Goats zoomed in using the scope Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Among the herd is a message in a bottle — interact with it (and read the amusing dialogue that follows) to finish the quest “White Goats Gone Missing”!

Link examining a bottle while being surrounded by white goats Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Congratulations on finishing the quest!

