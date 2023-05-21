How to find Ganon’s Horse in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ganon’s Horse in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom allows you to swipe your sworn enemy’s ride.

This is an oversized steed in the same vein as the Giant White Stallion — down to the same stats — albeit with a much cooler color scheme.

Our guide will help you find Ganon’s Horse location and claim it as your own.

How to prepare to catch Ganon’s Horse

Our advice for how to find and tame horses applies here — just like it does for Zelda’s golden horse or the Giant White Stallion. Increase your stealth with sneaky meals and elixirs, and boost your stamina with energizing meals and elixirs.

Make sure you bring along plenty of apples to feed it once you catch it as a way to speed up the bonding process.

Ganon’s Horse location

Ganon’s Horse is located far to the southeast near Hateno Village. If you’ve done the Hateno Village Research Lab side adventure (which grants you the Travel Medallion and other pad upgrades) you’ll have the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab fast travel point unlocked — that’s the best starting point. If not, you’ll have to head to Zanmik Shrine near the village itself and make your way uphill.

Your ultimate goal is the little peninsula between Hateno and Deepback Bays to the southeast of Hateno Village. When you arrive, you should see Ganon’s Horse hanging out with a herd of wild horses.

How to catch and tame Ganon’s Giant Horse

Ganon’s Giant Horse can be caught and tamed just like any other horse. Remove your clanky armor, weapons, shields, and bows. Better yet, equip the Stealth Armor set if you have it. If you don’t, sneaky meals and elixirs are great — meals cooked with things like silent shrooms, blue nightshade, or silent princesses and elixirs brewed with ingredients like sunset fireflies.

Crouch and sneak up on it to mount it. At that point, it’s time to mash the L button to soothe it. It’s going to take right around two full stamina rings. If you run low, energizing meals and elixirs will top you up.

Catching the Giant Horse is only the first step in claiming it. The next is getting it to a stable and, frustratingly, you’re a long way from the closest one.

From Hateno Beach, ride back to the northwest to meet the road. On the road back to Hateno Village, you’ll pass the Walnot Mountain Cave where you can find the Barbarian Leg Wraps. Follow the road through Hateno Village, and then keep north around Camphor Pond and the Cliffs of Quince. Shortly past there, you’ll pass through Fort Hateno — where you can complete the “Bring Peace to Necluda!” side adventure with Captain Hoz and the monster-control crew. Keep following the road around Ash Swamp to eventually arrive at Dueling Peaks Stable.