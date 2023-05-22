How to get the Froggy Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Climbing in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already hard enough if you don’t have enough stamina and haven’t picked up the Climbing Gear set yet. But if it’s raining, it becomes next to impossible. Luckily, there’s an armor set to help you you — the Froggy Armor set.

Wearing it gives you a slip resistance, much like drinking a sticky elixir does. Getting all three pieces does require a lot of reporting and (frog)legwork.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Froggy Armor set guide will tell you when you earn each piece of Froggy Armor, the benefits of wearing it, and how to upgrade the Froggy Hood, Froggy Sleeve, and Froggy Leggings.

Start at the Lucky Clover Gazette

As you’re wandering Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule and visiting stables, you’ll start to see people reading newspapers and talking about the Lucky Clover Gazette taking over (what used to be) Rito Stable.

When you get there, you’ll be able to pick up a new side hustle that leads to 12 side quests and adventures. Start by talking to Traysi (and Penn) to pick up the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure that will have you visiting (almost) all of the stables in Hyrule.

Completing steps in the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure earns you rupees, a new fabric for your paraglider, and two pieces of the Froggy set. Completing all 12 gets you the final piece.

Froggy Sleeve

You’ll receive the Froggy Sleeve once you’ve completed four Lucky Clover Gazette side adventures.

Froggy Leggings

You’ll receive the Froggy Leggings once you’ve completed nine Lucky Clover Gazette side adventures.

Froggy Helm

After you’ve completed all 12 “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventures, head back to the Lucky Clover Gazette and speak with Traysi. She’ll reward you with the Froggy Hood.

Froggy Armor set effect, upgrade costs, and set bonus

Wearing any one piece of the Froggy Armor set will get you the Slip Resistance effect — the same effect you’d get from drinking a sticky elixir. Wearing multiple pieces of the set will increase the effect’s potency. Slip Resistance basically increases the distance you can climb in the rain before you slip back down.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Froggy Armor set at a Great Fairy. The first round of enhancements costs you 3 sticky lizards (and 10 rupees) per item, and the second needs 5 sticky lizards and 5 Horriblin horns (and 50 rupees) per item. Luckily, the sticky lizards can be found in almost any cave, and the Horriblins are tough to miss when they’re in a cave (you can start at Passeri Greenbelt Cave just west of Lookout Landing).

Once you enhance the entire set to level two and wear all three pieces, you’ll get the Slip Proof set bonus, meaning you don’t have to worry about slipping while climbing in the rain at all any more.