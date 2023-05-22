All Lucky Clover Gazette side adventures in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lucky Clover Gazette is a newspaper that’s taken over the old Rito Stable location. When you visit, you can pick up the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure that, in turn, unlocks 12 more side quests and adventures to complete at (almost) every stable around Hyrule.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Lucky Clover Gazette guide will tell where to go for each stage of the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure and the rewards you’ll get for completing all 12 — including the Froggy Armor set.

Start at the Lucky Clover Gazette // ‘Potential Princess Sightings!’ side adventure

As you’re wandering Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule and visiting stables, you’ll start to see people reading newspapers and talking about the Lucky Clover Gazette taking over (what used to be) Rito Stable.

When you get there, you’ll be able to pick up a new side hustle that leads to 12 side quests and adventures. Start by talking to Traysi (and Penn) to pick up the “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventure that will have you visiting (almost) all of the stables in Hyrule. There’s actually a map on Traysi’s table that has all of the stable locations marked.

You’ll need to visit the Lucky Clover Gazette and start “Potential Princess Sightings!” before any of the associated adventures become available. After that, if you ever have trouble finding Penn, you can always go back to Traysi at the Lucky Clover Gazette and she’ll tell you where he was heading next.

Snowfield Stable // ‘Zelda’s Golden Horse’ side adventure

At Snowfield Stable in the Hebra Mountains, you’ll find Penn speaking to Harlow. Princess Zelda’s golden horse has run off and it’s up to you to retrieve it to complete the “Zelda’s Golden Horse” side adventure.

You’ll find it far to the north in the North Tabanatha Snowfield.

Gerudo Canyon Stable // ‘The Blocked Well’ side adventure

At the entrance to the Gerudo Desert, you’ll find the (now closed) Gerudo Canyon Stable. Penn is hanging out at the well just to the west.

Drop into the well, smash through the rock wall you find, and clear out the monsters to finish “The Blocked Well” side adventure.

Highland Stable // ‘An Eerie Voice’ side adventure

You’ll find Highland Stable in the Faron Grasslands. Penn is hanging out in front and will tell you about the “An Eerie Voice” side adventure a little to the northwest in the Fural Plain.

Over on the north side of Haran Lake, you’ll find the Haran Lakefront Well. Drop inside and talk to Sagessa to complete the “An Eerie Voice” side adventure. (And then return inside to grab some of the weapons she’s got stashed.)

Foothill Stable // ‘For Our Princess!’ side adventure

When you arrive at Foothill Stable in Eldin Canyon, you’ll probably notice a lot of guys hanging out in their underpants. They insist they’re acting under orders from Princess Zelda herself. And a couple of them have headed off to tackle a nearby monster den.

The “For Our Princess!” side adventure sends you to that monster den to rescue the mostly naked Zonai Survey Team members. The cave is just a bit up the main road heading north. When you arrive, talk to Drant and Sango. They’ll hold your gear while you head into the monster den in your underpants.

Sneak around inside and gather as many weapons as you can. Fuse them with whatever’s handy and take out the Monster Forces inside to complete “For Our Princess!”

Outskirt Stable // ‘The Beckoning Woman’ side adventure

Outskirt Stable is located in central Hyrule Field. You’ll find Penn talking to a man named Nell along the road a little south of the stable.

Interacting with them will set you on the “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure. Nell will point you to a mysterious woman along the road to the south at the three-way intersection. When you head there, she’ll lead you on a bit of a journey. Keep the “The Beckoning Woman” side adventure active in your Adventure Log to keep track of where you’re headed next.

After a lot of running around (and climbing both sides of the valley), you’ll finally reach the end of your journey… only to be ambushed by the Yiga Clan. Deal with the trio of assassins to complete “The Beckoning Woman.”

Woodland Stable // ‘Serenade to a Great Fairy’ side adventure

Woodland Stable in Eldin Canyon is where Penn will set you on the first Great Fairy side adventure with the Stable Trotters.

The “Serenade to a Great Fairy” side adventure asks you to take the Stable Trotters up to the Great Fairy Tera’s bud a little to the north. You’ll need to repair their wagon (get used to doing that!) and then use the towing harness to pull it. Once they arrive and perform, you’ll complete “Serenade to a Great Fairy” — and unlock the ability to upgrade your armor.

Tabantha Bridge Stable // ‘White Goats Gone Missing’ side adventure

Penn will head to Tabantha Bridge Stable in Hyrule Field next. You’ll find him in the goat pen on the southeast side of the stable. Talk to Penn to start the “White Goats Gone Missing” side adventure and then speak with Chork for a clue about solving the mystery.

Your job is to follow the trail of Hylian pine cones to where the goats have fled. If you have the Sensor + upgrade to your Purah Pad, that’ll help a lot. Follow the path of pine cones until you find the goats and the lost recipe from Princess Zelda to complete “White Goats Gone Missing.”

Dueling Peaks Stable // ‘Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!’ side adventure

Penn is a bit hard to find at Dueling Peaks Stable in West Necluda. You’ll find him standing all the way at the top of the roof. Talk to him to pick up the “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!”

He’ll inform you that the Yiga Clan have sent a note to the Lucky Clover Gazette reading, “We have taken Zelda to the carved-out heart of the towering twins!” You’re heading for the saddle in the peak of the southern twin. When you get there, you’ll see “Princess Zelda” in a cage. Use Ultrahand to lift it off, and then… fight the three Yiga assassins to complete “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!”

Wetland Stable // ‘The Missing Farm Tools’ side adventure

At the Wetland Stable in the Lanayru Wetlands, you’ll find Penn over on the north side talking to his informants. He’ll tell you about the “The Missing Farm Tools” side adventure.

Down the hill to the northwest, you’ll find Izra at the stable’s dock. He needs to head downriver and apparently needs your help to float downstream. Luckily, there is a Zonai fan and a steering stick nearby. Make yourself an airboat, and take him down the river.

You’ll eventually come to a dock on an island in the middle of the river where you’ll meet with Magda and complete “The Missing Farm Tools.”

Riverside Stable // ‘Gourmets Gone Missing’ side adventure

Riverside Stable is in the eastern end of Hyrule Field. You’ll find Penn a little to the northeast and he’ll set you on the “Gourmets Gone Missing” side adventure.

Hop over to talk to Gotter on his little island. He’ll explain that some guests are overdue and point you across the nearby Owlan Bridge. Cross the bridge and follow the road northeast until you find some tents with a trio of very sick guests laying around.

They screwed up a recipe, so you need to make the correct one for them. Check the notebook in the middle of the campsite for the “Meat and Rice Bowl” recipe: 1 raw meat, 1 Hylian rice, and 1 rock salt.

Make it and feed it to Agus — the traveler against the tree — to complete “Gourmets Gone Missing.”

South Akkala Stable // ‘All-Clucking Cucco’ side adventure

in Eldin Canyon. Penn is standing under a nearby tree to the northeast and will tell you about the prophetic cuckoo under a tree up the hill. That will start the “All-Clucking Cucco” side adventure.

When you go speak to the cucco, it will give you three challenges:

Race to the top of that stable’s head . You need to get all the way to the top of South Akkala Stable’s roof within the time limit. We recommend using a Zonai rocket Fused to your shield.

. You need to get all the way to the top of South Akkala Stable’s roof within the time limit. We recommend using a Zonai Fused to your shield. Bring three logs to the cucco. Head for any nearby trees you see and chop down three of them. Use Ultrahand to stick them together, and then carry the whole assembly back to the cucco. Unstick them to complete the challenge.

There is no third challenge, though, because it was all a trap set up by the Yiga Clan. Take out the trio of assassins to complete “All-Clucking Cucco.”

New Serenne Stable // ‘The Beast and the Princess’ side adventure

New Serenne Stable is probably the first stable you found as you explored Hyrule Field. Penn is standing right out front and will inform you of a rumored beast in the subtropical region in the south.

Head to Lakeside Stable in West Necluda. Cross the river heading north to find Cima who runs the Dondon sanctuary there to complete “The Beast and the Princess.”

‘Potential Princess Sightings!’ side adventure rewards

Right from the beginning, Traysi will tell you that your ultimate reward for working at the Lucky Clover Gazette is the Froggy Armor set. That’s going to take a lot of work, though.

In the meantime, you’ll still get a paycheck and rewards depending on how many side adventures you’ve completed:

1: 50 rupees

2: 50 rupees and the Lucky Clover Gazette Fabric for your paraglider

and the for your paraglider 3: 70 rupees

4: 50 rupees and the Froggy Sleeve

and the 5: 100 rupees

6: 100 rupees

7: 120 rupees

8: 120 rupees

9: 100 rupees and the Froggy Leggings

and the 10: 150 rupees

11: 200 rupees

12: 300 rupees

Once you’ve completed all 12 “Potential Princess Sightings!” side adventures, head back to the Lucky Clover Gazette and speak with Traysi. She’ll reward you with the Froggy Hood.

