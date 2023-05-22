Chichim Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Chichim Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Desert region.

Our guide will help you find the Chichim Shrine location to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

This is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, which means the challenge is external to the shrine itself. In this case, it’s just a matter of reaching the shrine, which is hidden deep in some ruins underground.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Chichim Shrine location

Chichim Shrine is in the Gerudo Desert region of Hyrule, underneath the Palu Wasteland, east of Gerudo Town. The exact coordinates of the shrine are (-3211, -3007, -0049).

It’s located inside the underground Ancient Prison Ruins, which are accessed via a whirlpool of quicksand south of the Palu Wasteland at the coordinates (-3106, -3055, 0009). Jump into the quicksand and sink down to enter the ruins.

Ancient Prison Ruins solution

Once in the ruins, you need to make your way past some monsters and solve a few puzzles to reach Chichim Shrine and claim your Rauru’s Blessing.

1. Head straight down the corridor in front of you, and use Ultrahand to flip the giant lever at the end to open the gate.

2. Head left, dealing with any Gibdos that you meet on your way. Fire-based attacks, such as a Fire Fruit attached to an arrow, make short work of these. Follow the corridor ‘round to the right and note the statue pointing right with its sword. Take the hint, and turn right under the half-open gate.

3. Ignore the lever ahead of you, and drop down through the broken floor to the right of the lever. Crouch down to crawl through the low opening in the wall to your right.

4. Follow the corridor to the left and then right, dealing with the Gibdo and the Electric Chuchu in the chamber around the corner. In the far corner of the chamber, climb up the pile of rubble to get back to the floor above.

5. The floor will immediately collapse below you, but don’t worry; you want to be down here. Where you’ve fallen down you’ll find a Bubbulfrog — knock it out to grab its Bubbul Gem. There’s also another statue pointing the way to the shrine; follow its advice.

6. At the end of the corridor, you can see the shrine behind a gate. Use Ascend to reach the chamber above, and open the chest to get a Gerudo Scimitar.

7. Behind the chest are a couple of stone slabs on the floor. Use Ultrahand to move these out of the way and reveal a lever embedded in the floor. Use Ultrahand again to flip the lever. which opens a secret door through to the shrine.

8. Drop down and enter the shrine to claim a Mighty Zonaite Spear from the chest, and your Light of Blessing.