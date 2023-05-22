How to complete the ‘Out of the Inn’ quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

“Out of the Inn” is one of several side quests in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You’ll want to complete it to get a sticky elixir and learn more about the Ring Ruins in Kakariko Village.

This quest will have you exploring the surrounding area of Kakariko Village. It is a goofy and lighthearted quest that you can complete to unlock the hotel in town.

Out of the Inn quest steps

If you’re looking for the tl;dr for “Out of the Inn”, here it is.

1. Make sure you have at least one hearty truffle before you start.

2. Go to the inn in Kakariko Village.

3. Then go to the Ring Ruins excavation site northwest of Kakariko Village.

4. Wake up the hotel owner with the smell of a hearty truffle.

5. Return to the hotel.

How to start the Out of the Inn quest

This quest kicks off when you visit the inn in Kakariko Village. Kakariko Village is located in West Necluda. For those who haven’t been there before, Polygon has a full guide on how to get there. The village is easily accessible via a short glide from Makasura Shrine or the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower. The inn is marked with a small moon icon on the map and its coordinates are (1834, -1022, 0116).

To start the quest, walk into the building and talk to the character at the front desk.

A missing hotel owner

When you talk to the person at the desk, you learn that they don’t work there. The hotel owner asked them to keep an eye on the desk while the owner went to go make beds for the survey team working in the surrounding areas. However, the hotel owner has not returned so we need to go find him.

There are a few different excavation sites where the survey team is working. The one we want to go to is northwest of Kakariko Village. This site has several scaffolds and platforms jutting out from the rocky slope. Use the ladders to climb up to the larger platform with the tents.

Here is the location on the map. The coordinates for the camp are (1736, -0901, 0199).

Once you’re there, you’ll see two characters. One is sleeping and the other is a stressed-out onlooker named Gordi. Gordi will tell you that the hotel owner has fallen asleep on a priceless artifact and that he needs to wake up. Shouting won’t work, though. Gordi suggests that the smell of a hearty truffle could do the trick.

At this point, if you happen to have a hearty truffle on you, you can pull it out and drop it near the stone slab the hotel owner is sleeping on to progress the quest. Otherwise, here is how you can go get one.

Hearty truffle hunting

Gordi says he saw a hearty truffle swirling around at the base of the waterfall in Kakariko Village. Glide over to the waterfall in town. Go to the water’s source, and climb up. You’ll see a small entrance to a hidden cave. Walk while crouching to enter and you’ll discover Kakariko Village Cave.

Follow the natural path of the cave to reach the end. While walking through, you can destroy some rocks. (I got rock salt, flint, and amber.) There are also Brightbloom seeds. At the end of the cave, you will see a room with a raised platform and a Bubbulfrog. Defeat the Bubbulfrog to get a Bubbul gem. Then, close to the base of the raised rock, you’ll see a hearty truffle you can grab. It’s very hard to see because it blends in with the pattern of the ground. However, it is there!

Waking up the hotel owner

5. Return to the archeological site where the hotel owner is sleeping with your hearty truffle. Then, drop the hearty truffle close to where he’s sleeping. He will wake up and return to the hotel.

6. Go back to the hotel as well to complete the quest. You will be rewarded with a sticky elixir.