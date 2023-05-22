How to get the Radiant Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Radiant Armor set returns from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but can be found in a different area of Hyrule in the sequel. The armor set is designed to keep Stal enemies — the bones guys — from attacking. It also increases damage done with bone weapons.

It’s a handy armor kit to have if you’re looking to sneak around these enemies, and it’s very easy to get — if you have the money. You’ll find the armor set in Kakariko Village’s Enchanted armor store. There’s a short quest to run through to get a steep discount, though.

How to get Radiant Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Head over to the Enchanted shop in Kakariko Village. Talk to Claree at the counter, and she’ll let you know that her grandmother is sick, which is why the prices on the two armor sets sold at the store are super high — 5,000 rupees for a single piece. If you can help her grandma, she’ll end up giving you a discount, knocking the Radiant Armor pieces — the Radiant Mask, Radiant Shirt, and Radiant Tights — down to 800 rupees each.

Next, go find Claree’s sister Lasli, who is sitting by a fire outside her grandmother’s house. From the shop, take a right and go past the pumpkin patch. Take the next right and head all the way to the back of this area. You’ll see Lasli to the left. Talk to her and she’ll again tell you about her sick grandma.

We’ve got a full guide for the “Gloom-borne Illness” quest and where to find ingredients: The ingredients you need are Hylian Rice, Fresh Milk, and Sundelion. (I found a traveling merchant on a horse heading into Kakariko Village who had all the ingredients I needed.) This makes a Sunny Veggie Porridge with gloom-resistance properties. Cook the meal and talk to Lasli again and follow the prompts to complete the quest.

Then head back to the Enchanted shop, where Claree will have lowered prices on the Radiant Armor.