How to get the Stealth Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Stealth Armor set returns from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, found in the same area it was in the prequel. You’ll once again find the armor set in Kakariko Village’s Enchanted armor store. There’s a short quest to run through to get a steep discount, though.

The Stealth Armor is helpful for approaching enemies without being detected.

How to get Stealth Armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Enchanted armor shop is located within Kakariko Village, where you’ll find Claree at the counter. Her grandmother is sick, which explains why the prices on the armor are totally inflated — 5,000 rupees for a single piece of armor. But you can get a discount: You’ll have to help cure her grandma from the gloom-borne illness that the quest, Gloom-borne Illness, is named after.

Finishing the quest means grandma is safe and sound but also that the items will return to their regular prices, knocking the Stealth Armor pieces down in price. The Stealth Mask costs 500 rupees, while the Stealth Shirt is going for 700 rupees and the Stealth Tights are selling for 600 rupees.

(If you’ve already helped grandma, you can skip this and just buy the armor at your pleasure.)

You’ll have to find Claree’s sister Lasli sitting by her grandma’s house. Take a right and go past the pumpkin patch. Take the next right and head all the way to the back, where you’ll see Lasli to the left.

We’ve got a full guide for the “Gloom-borne Illness” quest and where to find ingredients, which are Hylian Rice, Fresh Milk, and Sundelion. This is the recipe for a Sunny Veggie Porridge with gloom-resistance properties. Cook the meal and talk to Lasli to complete the quest.

Then head back to the Enchanted shop, where Claree will have lowered prices on the Stealth Armor.