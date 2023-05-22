Momosik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Momosik Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region.

Our guide will help you find the Momosik Shrine location, solve its crystal puzzles, and walk you through the Rauru’s Blessing “Death Caldera Crystal” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Momosik Shrine location

The Momosik Shrine is found within the Eldin Canyon region, just east of Death Caldera. The exact coordinates are (3730, -2057, 0189).

Visiting the Momosik Shrine location will start the “Death Caldera Crystal” shrine quest.

Momosik Shrine / Death Caldera Crystal puzzle solution

Momosik Shrine’s “Death Caldera Crystal” puzzle starts out being an inviting Ultrahand puzzle, but be prepared to fight a Talus!

1. Since you’re headed into a lava-filled cave, first equip the Flamebreaker Armor or an elixir that can prevent high-heat damage.

2. Follow the green beam until you’re blocked by the mountain, then swerve to your right to find the entrance to a cave.

3. Approach the wall of blue rocks and either smack it with a makeshift hammer or blow it up with bomb arrows. Summoning Vow of Yunobo, Sage of Fire, can also expedite the destruction. The quest is through this wall.

4. Breaking through reveals Death Mountain East Tunnel. Take out the Horriblin on the ceiling then continue on to find a mine cart. Use Ultrahand to position it on the track. Attach the nearby fan to the cart using Ultrahand.

5. Ride the cart along the track to the platform across the room. The crystal is in a molten rock in the middle of the room… which turns out to be Igneo Talus! Watch out, he’s gonna pound the ground and spray molten rock your way.

6. Defeating the Igneo Talus is like other Talus battles, but this guy’s on fire. To ensure you don’t burst into flames, attach splash fruit to your arrows to cool down the stone exterior. A hit will send the Talus to the floor, giving you a chance to climb up his back and hit the crystal on top.

7. After defeating the Igneo Talus, collect the Talus heart (or Fuse with a sword of shield), then head back to the cart. Rebuild the cart using Ultrahand so it’s position to travel back to the original platform. Grab and place the crystal in the cart using Ultrahand.

8. Ride the cart back to safety and glory! Once you’re out of Death Mountain East Tunnel it’s a quick run over to the shrine entrance, where you can activate the shrine, open a chest containing a big battery, and head to the sigil to get the Light of Blessing.