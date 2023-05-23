The Hylian Armor, a standard Breath of the Wild armor set, is back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This time around, you can unlock it in one of the starting areas in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Hylian Armor set an early game armor best is suited for general exploration around Hyrule. You won’t get any fancy bonuses with the full set, but it’s a good option if you want something to bump up Link’s stats a bit and not break the bank. Additionally, it is easily accessible after completing the Great Sky Island section of the game when Link goes to the Surface for the first time.

This armor set is sold in several locations. However, some locations require other quests to be completed first or might be hard to access on foot early on in this game. But this is the simplest way to get the Hylian Armor.

How to get the Hylian Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Go to the Armor Shop in Lookout Landing. The shop is easily found while walking around the main town square. You should be able to see it outside, but if you have issues finding it, it’s marked on the map with a symbol that looks like a shirt.

From there, you can just walk up to each piece in the stall and buy it. Here’s how much you can expect to pay:

The Hylian Hood costs 70 rupees

The Hylian Tunic costs 130 rupees

The Hylian Trousers cost 120 rupees

Each individual piece of armor has a base state of +3 defense. The set does not grant any other bonuses.