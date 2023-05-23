 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the Flamebreaker Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Get a Flame Guard perk — for a steep price

By Jay Castello
/ new
Link wears the flamebreaker armor while standing under twinkle lights in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Flamebreaker Armor set is an invaluable piece of gear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As well as protecting Link from some damage, it also highly raises his heat resistance. In fact, it gives the Flame Guard effect, allowing you to explore all the warmest corners of Hyrule. Link will be ready to take on Death Mountain as well as the Gerudo Desert with this armor set.

Flamebreaker Armor location

The most straightforward way to find all three pieces of the Flamebreaker Armor set — the Flamebreaker Helm, Flamebreaker Armor (chest piece), and the Flamebreaker Boots — in Goron City.

Goron City is in the northeast part of Hyrule, close to Death Mountain. The armor store has the coordinates -1640, 2410, 0384. The full set of Flamebreaker Armor is available here. However, it is quite expensive. To wit:

  • The Flamebreaker Helm costs 1,400 rupees.
  • The Flamebreaker Armor costs 700 rupees.
  • The Flamebreaker Boots cost 1,200 rupees.

Each piece grants the flame guard perk and comes with a base stat of +3 defense.

In order to afford all pieces of the Flamebreaker Armor, you might want to check out our guides on how to farm rupees through the bowling minigame or what to sell without worrying.

How else can you get the Flamebreaker Armor?

Although it’s available with the rest of the set in Goron City, there are actually multiple ways to get the Flamebreaker Armor chest piece. This is worthwhile, because as well as being the cheapest option, combined with other heat resistant effects, for example from food, it will still enable you to explore some of the hottest areas of the map. For example, you can complete the Fire Temple with only the chest piece and the Desert Voe Headband.

Link stands near a shop selling the flamebreaker armor in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The chest piece can also be found at YunoboCo HQ, just north of Goron City at the coordinates 1604, 2827, 0424. The price is also 700 rupees.

