En-oma Shrine solution in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Lake Hylia Crystal’ puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Johnny Yu
/ new
Link runs away from En-oma Shrine under Lake Hylia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

En-oma Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lake Hylia region — under Lake Hylia!

Our guide will help you find the En-oma Shrine shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the Rauru’s Blessing “Lake Hylia Crystal” puzzle to open the shrine, and collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

En-oma Shrine location

En-oma Shrine location map in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin/Polygon | Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The En-oma Shrine shrine is not only found within the Lake Hylia region, it’s underneath Lake Hylia in Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave. The exact coordinates are (0104, -2517, -0087).

How to find En-oma Shrine in Lake Hylia

1. Teleport to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and glide over to Lake Hylia to see a giant whirlpool (0124, -2506, 0671).

2. Get sucked into the whirlpool to find the Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave and En-oma Shrine.

Link paraglides toward Lake Hylia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Links falls into a Lake Hylia whirlpool in Zelda: tears of the kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

En-oma Shrine puzzle solution

If you’ve located En-oma Shrine you’ve done half the work of En-oma Shrine. The other half is knowing where else to look, which means going back to the Sky Islands.

A beam going up from En-oma Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Activate the En-oma Shrine and notice where the crystal beam is pointing. Up. You gotta go up. But where?

2. Fast travel back to Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the sky.

3. As you reach the apex of your jump, move the camera to your write: you’ll see the faint green beam blasting up to an island with a stone temple on top. Paraglide to the temple. This is Faron Sky Archipelago.

Link paragliding to the Faron Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Run inside the stone structure to find the green crystal and hole. Guess what? Crystal go down the hole.

Link throwshet En-oma Shrine crystal down a hole in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. Once you’ve thrown the crystal down the open hole, jump with it and dive back down into the whirlpool.

Link carries the En-oma Shrine crystal to the shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. When you resurface in the Lake Hylia Whirlpool Cave, you’ll find the crystal. Carry it to the shrine and activate the base. When you walk in, you’ll find a chest containing a mighty Zonaite sword and the sigil to retrieve a Light of Blessing.

