Gatanisis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘A Well-Timed Bounce’ puzzle

By Matt Patches
Additional guides work by Julia Lee
Link stands in front of the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Gatanisis Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Gatanisis Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “A Well-Timed Bounce” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Gatanisis Shrine location

A map shows the Gatanisis Shine location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Graphic: Jeff Parkin/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Gatanisis Shrine shrine is found within the Akkala Highlands region, on the mainland coast west of Knuckel Island (or just east of Ulria Grotto). The exact coordinates are (4498, 0825, 0095).

Gatanisis Shrine puzzle solution

The Gatanisis Shrine is all about timing and presents a high chance of frustration. Get ready to use Recall.

Link stands in front of a ball and target button in the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Run down the ramp to see a giant bobbing platform and a boulder bouncing along it. Above the boulder is a target, and each time the boulder passes, it isn’t bouncing high enough to hit the target. Run to the platform and stand on the open square to the side of the ball. You’ll need to use Recall at just the right moment to send the ball flying up toward the target.

2. There’s no real secret and it takes a bit of work: as the ball rolls toward the target, you’ll want to Recall the platform to push up on the ball right when it’s under the target. Trial and error are required, but the path is clear. Once you nail it, the door to the sigil will open.

A gif shows the Gatanisis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Before you leave, walk to the middle of the bobbing platform (while avoiding the boulder — ouchies!) and use Recall to launch yourself into the sky. If you time it just right, you should hover above the target and see a chest. Paraglide to the platform to receive five Bomb Flowers.

4. Exit into the sigil room to get your Light of Blessing.

