How to get the Snowquill Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Snowquill Armor makes exploring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s frigid northern regions safer and easier, and unlike with some armor sets, you can even find every piece in the same place. The problem is that you have to pay for it. The Snowquill Armor is expensive, especially early in the game.

Snowquill Armor location

All three pieces of Snowquill armor are available for purchase from the general store in Rito Village. Rito Village is situated between Tabantha Frontier and the Hebra region, and it’s where Tears of the Kingdom encourages you to go first.

You can use the Gatakis Shrine as a fast travel point to return quickly. However, the armor’s price is prohibitively expensive, even more so if you do visit Rito Village first.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in total:

Snowquill Tunic – 500 Rupees

– 500 Rupees Snowquill Headdress – 650 Rupees

– 650 Rupees Snowquill Trousers – 1,000 Rupees

Yes, that’s a grand total of 2,150 Rupees. Each piece grants +3 defense as a base and grants you cold resistance, reducing the damage you take when the weather drops.

The full set keeps you warm in the coldest areas — essential for exploring Hebra — and it also makes you unfreezable. That’s a pretty useful perk in this part of Hyrule, and if you want that for yourself, we have some tips for making a lot of money fast.

Can you get Snowquill Armor without paying for it?

Sorry, the only way to get the Snowquill Armor is purchasing it at the Rito store. Unlike some other special armor sets, you can’t find it in the sky or by completing challenges in the Depths.

If you don’t want to shell out, there are other ways to survive the cold while keeping your wallet intact, though. Our guide on gaining cold resistance — which covers the recipes and other armor pieces that prevent you from taking damage in inclement weather — can show you how to explore Hebra without taking damage from the environment.