Mayachideg Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mayachideg Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Eldin Canyon region, near the South Akkala Stable.

Our guide will help you find the Mayachideg Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and collect the chest — and its reward! — and Light of Blessing. Like other “Proving Grounds” shrines, the Mayachideg Shrine and its “Proving Grounds: The Hunt” challenge is all about combat.

Mayachideg Shrine location

You’ll find the Mayachideg Shrine in the Eldin Canyon region, very close to the South Akkala Stable. (That makes the shrine a handy spot for fast travel to the stable!) The exact coordinates are (3061, 1823, 0216).

Mayachideg Shrine puzzle solution

Mayachideg Shrine is a “Proving Grounds” shrine, specifically called “The Hunt.” You’ll fight Constructs, but you’ll have more than just primitive weapons. Zonai devices are available throughout to make some fun fighting devices.

1. Head straight into the shrine. There’s a thick stick on the left. Straight ahead, at the end of the room by the gate, you’ll see a Construct. But first, you’ll come across two Zonai devices. These target enemies, but without anything pointy at the end, they aren’t super helpful.

2. Further down the slope, there are two spiky panels. Glue these on each respective Zonai device with Ultrahand.

3. Bait the Construct back up toward the Zonai devices then turn them on by hitting ‘em. They’ll move and start poking the Construct.

4. The gate will open into a room with significantly more Constructs — six of them. Make sure to pick up the loot that’s been dropped, and the other weapons by the gate.

5. Take your spiky devices with you, using Ultrahand to place them in the next room, right before the large ramp leading up to the enemies. Hit the spike devices to turn them on, then let them get to work.

6. While the Constructs are busy fighting the devices, take a wide right and head up the right-side ramp.

7. Take the first right. You’ll see a platform with a gap, and several items on the platform. Jump over using your glider.

8. Glue the stone slab to the Zonai device using Ultrahand, just like you did with the spikes. Do the same with the shock Zonai devices, sticking them to the front of the slab. The Constructs may have started to notice you, so just be careful to dodge their arrows.

9. Use Ultrahand to move the device to the platform the Constructs are on.

10. Use an arrow to turn the device on. It’ll start seeking out Constructs to electrify.

11. Glide down and head up the back ramp. There’s another Zonai honing device and a laser emitter. Put them together and send it off once again. There may be Constructs up here, so you may have to dispatch them before setting things up.

12. There’s another set of Zonai devices on what is now your right-side wall, if you’re facing the gate you came in from. Set that up again and have it get to work. (This one spits fire.) At the very top of the structure, there’s a cannon that you can turn on and hold, then aim at Constructs yourself. Be careful of shooting while you’re close to enemies — you will get hurt!

13. Fight the Constructs if they try to disturb your work. You can help out if you want, but the devices will do most of the work. There are two spiky balls you could Fuse to a weapon located in the middle of the room, which would be helpful in a fight. Occasionally you may have to reposition your auto-killing machines.

14. Once all the Constructs are killed, you’ll get your gear back. The gate at the back of the room will open.

15. Head through that room to collect a chest that contains the Captain III spear, which does 36 damage. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and collect the Light of Blessing.