Ga-Ahisas Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ga-Ahisas Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Sky Archipelago.

Our guide will help you find the Ga-Ahisas Shrine location and collect the treasure and Light of Blessing. The Ga-Ahisas Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing challenge, which means the puzzle takes place outside of the shrine itself.

Ga-Ahisas Shrine location

The Ga-Ahisas Shrine is located in the Tabantha Sky Archipelago. The shrine itself is located at the coordinates (-3596, 0962, 1699), but because this is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, you won’t be able to automatically open it. Instead, you’ll have to solve the sky island’s light refracting puzzle to access the shrine.

Ga-Ahisas Shrine puzzle solution

The “Lightcast Island” puzzle is outside of the Ga-Ahisas Shrine, requiring you to use Zonai mirrors to reflect light around a cave leading to a button that’ll open up the shrine. The challenge is in finding the mirrors — they’re all basically in place, but the cave itself is dark. You’ll definitely want to light up the dark using one of several ways Tears of the Kingdom allows you to do so.

1. To begin the Ga-Ahisas Shrine puzzle, you need to activate the circular dragon ruin at the coordinates (-3687, 1062, 1797). Doing so will drain the pond on the sky island.

2. To the right of the pond, you’ll see a spotlight pointing toward a cave entrance. With the pond drained, head down there.

3. There are two mirrors straight ahead between two pillars. You can’t see the others yet, but there are more of these light-reflecting mirrors in the cave. You can use Brightbloom Seeds to light up the area, or use glowing meals to make Link himself a lamp. Alternatively, do it in the dark — but that’s on you.

4. Use the mirror on your platform and point it to the right to illuminate the mirror a few platforms away.

5. Glide over to that platform and reposition the mirror so it’s illuminating the next mirror a few platforms away. You’ll need to make sure it’s still within the previous light, too, as to not break the light chain.

6. From this platform, glide to the structure in the middle of the room and climb it to find a chest with a Star Fragment inside.

7. Glide over to the next platform following the light from the mirror. Reposition the mirror to point at a 90 degree angle toward the back of the room. It’ll hit a mirror in the back, which will then be pointing downward.

8. Glide over there, then drop down with the light from the mirror. There’s a Construct down there to fight, so handle that first. The Construct is carrying the mirror as a shield.

9. Once you get that mirror, use it to point the light at the golden hexagon on the wall. Walls in the area will drop.

10. Before you leave, climb the wall to get the chest above the now-green hexagon. There’s a Zonaite Helm inside.

11. From there, glide down to the ground again and head down the stairs now accessible beyond the dropped walls. You’ll be led straight to the Ga-Ahisa Shrine. Enter to grab the chest with another Star Fragment.

12. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and get the Light of Blessing.