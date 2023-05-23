Miryotanog Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Miryotanog Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Desert region.

Our guide will help you find the Miryotanog Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Lure” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Miryotanog Shrine location

The Miryotanog Shrine is found within the Gerudo Desert region, atop a small dune in the midst of the sweeping, barren sands. The exact coordinates are (-4679, -3086, 0054).

Miryotanog Shrine puzzle solution

Miryotanog Shrine is a “Proving Grounds” combat shrine, meaning you’ll be stripped of your gear and armor as soon as you enter. You’ll need to use the weapons and tools you find, as well as your abilities, to get past aggressive Constructs.

The word “Lure” in the puzzle’s name suggests that you should lure the Constructs into traps in order to defeat them. We found it easier to just fight them head-on.

1. Head down a short flight of stairs. On the left side of the room, you’ll find a long stick, a thick stick, an old wooden bow, and a 5-pack of arrows. Pick all of that up.

2. Move forward down a ramp into the next chamber. You’ll see three overlapping laser beams in your path, as well as some Constructs on a higher level up ahead. Ignore the Constructs for now and jump (carefully) over the first two laser beams. Don’t go under the third laser beam yet, though.

3. To the left of the path of the third laser beam, there are two wooden boxes. Smash these with your thick stick and grab the three fire fruits hidden back there.

4. Head back to the third laser beam and crouch to get under it. Head into the next chamber, a large room full of ramps, platforms, bridges, and — you guessed it — patrolling Constructs.

5. Turn left and head up the ramp. Hop over the laser beam. There are two bomb barrels up ahead, between you and a patrolling Construct on a platform to your right. Don’t hit them yet.

6. There are also two rocks near the barrels. Fuse your stick weapons to these rocks to make a better weapon.

7. Aim one of your arrows at the Construct up on the platform ahead. This will cause all of the Constructs in the room, including this one, to head toward you and attack. Back up and hit the bomb barrels with arrows to take out the advancing Constructs. Just don’t get caught in the blaze!

8. Speaking of fire blazes to avoid, note that there is a Zonai flame emitter (and another laser beam) in the pathway underneath the platform that the first Construct had been standing on. As the other Constructs advance on you, they’ll go through that pathway and get hit by a ton of fire damage. If you stand back and play defensively, the Constructs’ health bars should be pretty depleted by the time they reach you.

9. Use your weapons and wits to defeat the Constructs, picking up their superior weapons along the way.

10. Once you’re out of the fray, leap over the laser beam and flame emitter. Continue along the elevated pathway towards the back of the chamber.

11. You’ll head past some wooden boxes that you can break (although we found nothing inside them), plus some spikes you can Fuse to a weapon if you need to. There may still be one Construct left patrolling in front of the barred door at the back of this chamber (if you didn’t already provoke it into battle with your explosive antics earlier).

12. Once you’ve defeated all of the Constructs, you’ll automatically get your armor and weapons back. The barred door at the back of this chamber will open, revealing the shrine’s only chest (which contains a Captain IV blade). Grab that, then head to the sigil to get the Light of Blessing.