Turakamik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Turakamik Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Turakamik Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Hidden Metal” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Turakamik Shrine location

The Turakamik Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. The shine is easily accessible by gliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (-2655, -2236, 0067).

Turakamik Shrine puzzle solution

This shrine uses a series of electrical puzzles that can be solved with Ultrahand.

1. Enter the shrine and you’ll find yourself in a room with a large cog and two metal balls. The ball on the left is hanging by a long chain and has electricity running through it. Use Ultrahand to grab the metal ball and adhere it to the ball to the right of it.

2. Electricity will start running through both of them and turn the giant cog. Once it’s turning, jump up and hitch a ride up to the next floor. As you ride up, make sure you jump on the protruding part of the gear so it’s easier to walk onto the floor of the next level.

3. Once again, you will see two metal hanging balls in the next room. Like last time, use Ultrahand to adhere the two together and restore the flow of electricity.

4. This is a bit tricky since the two balls barely touch and you can’t grab two at once. Use Ultrahand to move one of the balls to get it swinging. Then use Ultrahand on the other ball and glue them together as the original swings back and forth.

5. After you do that, platforms will move in and out and protrude from the wall. Walk under one while it’s out and use Ascend.

6. The platform you just Ascended to is still moving in and out. Time your walk so that you move to the next platform as one is receding the other is moving outward, and walk across.

7. The next room has more electrical components and another giant cog. Use Recall on the cog to ride the cog up to another level and grab a chest with a strong Zonaite shield.

8. Jump back down. There are two smaller cogs connected by a long pillar. Use Ultrahand to remove the pillar between them.

9. Walk the removed pillar over to the hanging ball in the room. Using Ultrahand, lay the pillar on top of the two jutting pillars to complete the flow of electricity.

10. A door will open and you can go collect the Light of Blessing.