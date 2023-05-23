 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Turakamik Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Hidden Metal’ puzzle

By Ana Diaz
/ new
A screenshot shows a shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It looks like a rock emitting swirling green energy. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Turakamik Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Turakamik Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Hidden Metal” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page and interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Turakamik Shrine location

A map shows the location of Turakamik Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Ana Diaz/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Turakamik Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region. The shine is easily accessible by gliding from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. The exact coordinates are (-2655, -2236, 0067).

Turakamik Shrine puzzle solution

This shrine uses a series of electrical puzzles that can be solved with Ultrahand.

1. Enter the shrine and you’ll find yourself in a room with a large cog and two metal balls. The ball on the left is hanging by a long chain and has electricity running through it. Use Ultrahand to grab the metal ball and adhere it to the ball to the right of it.

An image shows a puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link is using Ultrahand to glue an electrified hanging ball to another ball. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Electricity will start running through both of them and turn the giant cog. Once it’s turning, jump up and hitch a ride up to the next floor. As you ride up, make sure you jump on the protruding part of the gear so it’s easier to walk onto the floor of the next level.

3. Once again, you will see two metal hanging balls in the next room. Like last time, use Ultrahand to adhere the two together and restore the flow of electricity.

4. This is a bit tricky since the two balls barely touch and you can’t grab two at once. Use Ultrahand to move one of the balls to get it swinging. Then use Ultrahand on the other ball and glue them together as the original swings back and forth.

An image of a puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Link is using Ultrahand to glue an electrified hanging ball to another ball. The one on the left is swinging back and forth. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

5. After you do that, platforms will move in and out and protrude from the wall. Walk under one while it’s out and use Ascend.

6. The platform you just Ascended to is still moving in and out. Time your walk so that you move to the next platform as one is receding the other is moving outward, and walk across.

7. The next room has more electrical components and another giant cog. Use Recall on the cog to ride the cog up to another level and grab a chest with a strong Zonaite shield.

8. Jump back down. There are two smaller cogs connected by a long pillar. Use Ultrahand to remove the pillar between them.

An image shows Link removing a pillar between two cogs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. Walk the removed pillar over to the hanging ball in the room. Using Ultrahand, lay the pillar on top of the two jutting pillars to complete the flow of electricity.

An image shows a pillar laying on two other pillars in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The pillar laying on top is allowing electricity to flow between the two. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

10. A door will open and you can go collect the Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Miryotanog Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Ganos Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Destiny 2’s latest season kicks off with Kratos and The Last of Us crossover gear

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sharing a Netflix password will now cost $7.99 a month per additional user

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Filed under:

Shrine map and locations for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Kamatukis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon