How to get the Charged Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Charged Armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is fairly standard in terms of its protection, and it gives a boost to Link’s attack when he’s fighting in a storm. That may not sound like the most useful ability, but it does come in handy when you can’t use your metal weapons and therefore have fewer to choose from.

The Charged Armor is also tied to a main quest in the game, so you will need to pick it up at some point. That said, it’s also one of the best-looking armors, so you may want to get it as soon as you can. No reason for Link to look anything short of fabulous.

In order to get the Charged Armor, you will need to have completed a fair amount of the main quest. Without spoiling anything, after completing the four “Regional Phenomena” quests, there is another quest that will take you to Hyrule Castle. After completing that, the next main quest will be added to the Adventure Log when you speak to Purah in Lookout Landing. Once you have that quest, you can get the Charged Armor.

Charged Armor location

Speak to Paya in Kakariko Village. She will be close to the Ring Ruins, at the coordinates (1816, -0953, 0113).

Again, if you’re too early in the main quest, Paya may be here but you won’t be able to progress. She’ll need to open the Ring Ruins for you, which she won’t do until certain story scenes have occurred.

You can progress this quest by Ascending into the ring ruin here and taking a photograph of the text inside, then returning to Tauro. Continuing to follow the quest will send you towards Faron, specifically the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and then the Dracozu Lake. This last part won’t have a quest marker, so just in case, the coordinates are (0969, -2532, 0008).

Here, you can find all three parts of the Charged Armor.

Charged Armor chest piece location

On arriving at Dracozu Lake, look for the campfire and the entrance across from it. (Those coordinates above lead right to the entrance.)

Speak to Tauro and after some exposition he will tell you that he found a chest on the level above. Go and open it to receive the Charged Shirt. This has a base stat of +3 defense, but will also raise your attack during stormy weather.

Charged Armor legs location

You’ll need to find the rest of the pieces of this armor set to continue this quest anyway, so head out of this area and around to the left, hugging the wall until you see a white glowing entrance on the other side of the lake.

Swim across and destroy the rubble to enter. Open the chest to find the Charged Trousers. Like the chest piece, they have +3 defense and will again boost your attack power in stormy weather.

Charged Armor head location

Exit this area and turn right to continue following the lake. The next entrance is after the bend and you will have to cross back over again.

Destroy the vines here with a slashing weapon to enter. Inside the chest will be the Charged Headdress. Just like the other pieces it has +3 defense and will raise your attack when there’s a storm happening.

You can now head back to Tauro to continue the quest, and enjoy looking great and being extra powerful around lightning!