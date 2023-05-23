How to get the Dark Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can take on a dark, edgy look, thanks to the Dark Armor set.

The Dark armor set doesn’t actually give you much defense than other armor sets, with each piece adding a mere three defense. What’s more is that this set cannot be upgraded via Great Fairies, so it’s not a set that you’ll really want to wear around Hyrule.

It does, however, give a set bonus of increased run speed at night if you wear all three together. (The Stealth Armor set, which you can purchase in Kakariko Village, also gives a night speed bonus when all three pieces are worn together.)

Where to find the Dark Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

You can only get this armor from bargainer statues. The first time you interact with a bargainer statue in Lookout Landing, you’ll be able to buy the Dark Tunic for 150 poes. In order to get the Dark Trousers (which costs 200 poes), you’ll need to find three bargainer statues in total. You’ll need to find five for the Dark Hood (300 poes).

Once you find the bargainer statues and interact with them, you’ll be able to buy the pieces from the statue in Lookout Landing, so don’t worry if you don’t have the poes on-hand when you find the statues at first.