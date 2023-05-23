 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the Depths Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you need gloom resistance, you need the Depths Armor

By Julia Lee
/ new
Link stands in the Depths armor, which is dark fabric with a pointed hood, in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can gain lots of gloom resistance thanks to the Depths Armor.

The Depths Armor can be upgraded via Great Fairies using materials found in the Depths, like deep fireflies and frox drops. When all three pieces of the armor are upgraded twice, it’ll give you a set bonus, making you more resistant to gloom attacks.

Where to find the Depths Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

You can only get this armor from bargainer statues. You’ll need to find two statues to buy the Tunic of the Depths for 150 poes, four statues for the Gaiters of the Depths (200 poes), and six statues for the Hood of the Depths (300 poes).

Once you find the bargainer statues and interact with them, you’ll be able to buy the pieces from the statue in Lookout Landing, so don’t worry if you don’t have the poes on-hand when you find the statues at first.

