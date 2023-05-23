Kamatukis Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kamatukis Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Deep Akkala region in Hyrule.

Our guide will help you find the Kamatukis Shrine location and solve its “A Precise Strike” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing. It’s a good shrine to check out while you’re in the Death Mountain area, just northeast of the peak. If you’re looking at the map, you should notice the skull marking Skull Lake — the shrine is just east of it.

Kamatukis Shrine location

The Kamatukis Shrine is found in the Deep Akkala area of Hyrule, northeast of Death Mountain. I soared over to the area to explore after completing the Fire Temple; it’s fairly convenient from there. Look out for the skull markings for Skull Lake on your Tears of the Kingdom map and aim there — the shrine is at the bottom, eastern corner of the skull. The exact coordinates are (3431, 3355, 0071).

Kamatukis Shrine puzzle solution

The “A Precise Strike” puzzle for the Kamatukis Shrine requires you to strike a ball to hit a target — but the catch is that the ball has to soar across a major gap. You likely won’t get it on your first try, but that’s OK: With a little help, we’ll help get you into position.

1. Head straight and you’ll see a block, a Zonai switch, a long handle hanging from the ceiling, and a ball. First, attach the block to the handle using Ultrahand.

2. Pull the block back using Ultrahand, then let it go so it hits the ball and sends it soaring over to the target across the gap. This is the tricky part; if the aim is off, the ball won’t make the target. This is the aim that worked for us:

3. If you miss, don’t worry. Hit the glowing yellow Zonai switch to reset the ball. When you get it, the target will turn green and the gate will open.

4. Once you’ve hit the target, head left. There’s another room with another block, hanging handle, ball, and Zonai switch. Attach the block to the handle.

5. The target in this room is moving, so you’ll have to time the release of the block carefully. Pull the block back with Ultrahand and release it just before the target lines up with the ball. The target will turn green when you hit it, then open a gate to the left of the handle. (If you missed, you can reset the ball using the Zonai switch.)

6. Head over there to grab the chest with a mighty Zonaite longsword.

7. Head back into the next chamber and into the exit. Examine the sigil to complete the shrine and grab the Light of Blessing.