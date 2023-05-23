Ganos Shrine solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ganos Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Sky Archipelago.

Our guide will help you find the Ganos Shrine location and walk you through the shrine quest “The Tabantha Sky Crystal” to collect the treasure and Light of Blessing. To access this shrine, you will need to be prepared to fight a Flux Construct 3.

Ganos Shrine location

The Ganos Shrine is found within the Tabantha Sky Archipelago region. We got there by gliding from Mayasiar Shrine. The exact coordinates are (-3366, 0468, 1695).

How to complete “The Tabantha Sky Crystal” shrine quest

This quest will have you fight a boss, then build a hovercraft to retrieve a stone and bring it to the shrine on the high-up island. It’s a bit tough, but you’ll be rewarded with several Zonai devices, a diamond, and a Light of Blessing.

1. Start by activating the shrine quest at the location shown above. The quest will formally start and it will tell you to go get a crystal connected to the beam and bring it back to the shrine.

2. Follow the path of light and jump down to a lower battlefield. A fight with a Flux Construct 3 will start.

3. You will quickly notice that the stone you need to complete the shrine quest is connected to the boss. You might be able to just grab the crystal and run, but we didn’t try that.

4. Defeat the Flux Construct 3. It’s a bit similar to the fight against the Flux Construct 1, but if you’re looking for a step-by-step breakdown, we cover it in our guide to Kumamayn Shrine.

5. Defeating the Flux Construct 3 will reward you with several Zonai devices as well as leave behind some building materials. Collect everything you can and then head to the outcropping of the island southwest of the battlefield.

6. There are construction materials there. There are metal slabs, a Zonai steering stick, batteries, and fans. Use Ultrahand to build a pivotable hover machine, as shown below.

7. The machine we built has fans on each of the four sides of a metal slab, and then we put a battery in each corner.

8. Fly your snazzy new vehicle back to the battlefield where the crystal is.

9. Once there, we added a few components to the vehicle (that the Flux Construct 3 left after the fight) to accommodate for the extra weight of the rock.

10. We added fans to two of the corners, on opposite sides to keep it balanced.

11. Then we moved two of the batteries so that they were on the two newly added fans, to further balance things.

12. Afterwards go grab the glowing green-blue rock needed to complete the shrine and fuse it to your hovercraft with Ultrahand. You can view the full build in action below.

13. Turn on the hovercraft and pilot it to where you started the shrine.

14. Once on the island, you can safely take the rock to where you started the quest and complete the quest. Ganos Shrine will now appear.

Ganos Shrine puzzle solution

The bulk of the work happens before you unlock the shrine. Now, you can breathe a sigh of relief and collect your reward.

1. Enter the shrine and open a chest. It contains a diamond. Nice!

2. After that, you can walk to the end of the room and collect your Light of Blessing.