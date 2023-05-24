Kitawak Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kitawak Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Gerudo Highlands.

Our guide will help you find the Kitawak Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Upward and Forward” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Kitawak Shrine location

The Kitawak Shrine is found within the Gerudo Highlands region, east of the Gerudo Desert atop the East Gerudo Mesa. The exact coordinates are (-1529, -2928, 0321).

Kitawak Shrine walkthrough

Kitawak Shrine tests your Ultrahand prowess in a series of construction challenges. You’ll rely on an original stone slab to make it through the entire shrine.

1. Run forward to the upright plank. Use Ultrahand to grab a nearby stone slab and attach it to the plank in front of you. Use Ultrahand to lower the plank down and create a bridge, and cross to the other side.

2. Using Ultrahand, detach the stone slab from the bridge and attach it to the spinning cog, now to your right. Time a jump on to the slab to safely cross the chasm. Head up the incline to find a chest with a bundle of 10 arrows.

3. Paraglide back to the center platform to find another stone slab. Use Ultrahand to attach the slab to the next upright plank in front of you, then lower the construction down to use as a bridge. Now retrieve the original stone slab from the cog and bring it over the lowered bridge. Use Ultrahand to attach the slab to the middle of the bridge to give you the incline you need to climb to the upper platform,

4. When safely on the platform, use Ultrahand to detach the original stone slab and bring it up to the inert catapult now in front of you. Attach it to the catapult plank — somewhere in the middle, where it can give the catapult some length but keep you close enough to the upper platform so you can glide over to the sigil. When attached, run to the end of the makeshift catapult, and use an arrow or a thrown object to hit the yellow button. Then fly!

5. Glide over to the sigil to retrieve a Light of Blessing.