How to get Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and wearing it makes it a little harder for enemies to spot you. The mask is much more difficult to get in Tears of the Kingdom than it was in its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, since you must defeat a whopping five Lynels in a row at the Floating Coliseum. This challenge may be one of the hardest in Hyrule, and requires a lot of preparation.

Keep reading to find out where to find Majora’s Mask, how to get it, and how to defeat all five of the Lynels in the Floating Coliseum.

Majora’s Mask location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Majora’s Mask is a reward for completing the Lynel challenge at the Floating Coliseum. The exact coordinates for the Floating Coliseum’s entrance are (-1134, -1202, -0499).

Floating Coliseum location

The Floating Coliseum can be found directly under the Coliseum Ruins, which is located in the Hyrule Fields on the surface. To get to the Floating Coliseum, enter the Great Plateau North Chasm, which can be found to the north of the Temple of Time Ruins in the Hyrule Fields. The exact coordinates for the Great Plateau North Chasm are (-0665, -1506, 0065).

Before heading into the chasm, place a pin on the Coliseum Ruins, similar to the image above. In the Depths, head in the direction of the pin until you reach a large circular building surrounded by water. Don’t take on the challenge without grabbing the Mu-ustust Lightroot, which can be found to the southwest of the Floating Coliseum at the coordinates (-1423, -1351, -0517).

If you have the Traveler’s Medallion, we recommend you place it at the entrance of the challenge in case you need to prepare more equipment and return.

How to beat the Floating Coliseum in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To get Majora’s Mask, you’ll need to beat five Lynels in a row. After you defeat one Lynel, a gate will lift up revealing a stronger Lynel, who will immediately hunt you down. You’ll have a limited amount of time to get yourself together before the next Lynel kicks your teeth in, so make sure you’re prepared to take them all on!

Preparing to fight against the Lynels

Before you start the challenge, here is everything we’d recommend you do:

Upgrade your armor and health. At nine hearts and 24 armor, each Lynel would kill us in two hits . Visit the Great Fairies to increase your armor to at least level 2 unless you’re confident that you will not get hit for the entirety of five Lynel fights. (Suuuure.) Upgrade the number of hearts you have at a Goddess Statue to a comfortable number. For this fight, get as many hearts as you can get.

At nine hearts and 24 armor, each Lynel would kill us in . Visit the Great Fairies to increase your armor to at least level 2 unless you’re confident that you will not get hit for the entirety of five Lynel fights. (Suuuure.) Upgrade the number of hearts you have at a Goddess Statue to a comfortable number. For this fight, get as many hearts as you can get. Prepare sundelion dishes. Similar to the other enemies found in the Depths, each Lynel is afflicted with gloom, which will “lock” your hearts with each hit. The only way to repair your hearts mid-combat is by consuming sunny dishes. If you expect to get hit a lot, we recommend filling your inventory with as many sundelion dishes as possible.

Similar to the other enemies found in the Depths, each Lynel is afflicted with gloom, which will “lock” your hearts with each hit. The only way to repair your hearts mid-combat is by consuming sunny dishes. If you expect to get hit a lot, we recommend filling your inventory with as many sundelion dishes as possible. Increase the size of your weapon, shield, and bow inventory. The challenge at the Floating Coliseum is a long one. You’ll go through numerous weapons and shields as you defeat each Lynel. Our guide to Hestu’s locations can help you increase your inventory (if you have the Korok seeds to do so).

The challenge at the Floating Coliseum is a long one. You’ll go through numerous weapons and shields as you defeat each Lynel. Our guide to Hestu’s locations can help you increase your inventory (if you have the Korok seeds to do so). Bring a lot of powerful weapon and shield combinations. A ton of your weapons and shields will break during this series of fights. We went through a total of five weapons and five shields throughout the entire gauntlet, but you could go through more or less depending on how many times you’re able to dodge.

A ton of your weapons and shields will break during this series of fights. We went through a total of and throughout the entire gauntlet, but you could go through more or less depending on how many times you’re able to dodge. Bring a few armor-destroying weapons. The final Lynel has armor, which will negate any damage you deal until it’s broken. It would be heartbreaking if you survive all the way to the last Lynel, but don’t have any means of breaking their armor. Gather a hammer or at least ten bomb flowers to destroy the Lynel’s yellow health bar.

The final Lynel has armor, which will negate any damage you deal until it’s broken. It would be heartbreaking if you survive all the way to the last Lynel, but don’t have any means of breaking their armor. Gather a hammer or at least ten to destroy the Lynel’s yellow health bar. Gather fairies. Fairies are extremely useful during these difficult fights because they allow you to revive after you’ve received your killing blow. Fairies are commonly found by the water on Sky Islands, but they can also be found in special locations on the Surface such as the Outskirt Stable Well. Gather as many as you can because this fight will be a long one.

Fairies are extremely useful during these difficult fights because they allow you to revive after you’ve received your killing blow. Fairies are commonly found by the water on Sky Islands, but they can also be found in special locations on the Surface such as the Outskirt Stable Well. Gather as many as you can because this fight will be a long one. Make use of “bullet time.” There are a few methods to enter bullet time, such as shield combinations, Zonai devices, and Autobuild creations. A wing fused to your shield will increase your shield surf jump height, which will allow you to enter bullet time. Zonai devices like springs and hover stones will let you reach higher elevation. Lastly, you can create a basic platform, and deploy it on the battlefield using Autobuild. Jump off the platform to enter bullet time, and aim for the Lynel’s face to stun them.

There are a few methods to enter bullet time, such as shield combinations, Zonai devices, and Autobuild creations. A wing fused to your shield will increase your shield surf jump height, which will allow you to enter bullet time. Zonai devices like springs and hover stones will let you reach higher elevation. Lastly, you can create a basic platform, and deploy it on the battlefield using Autobuild. Jump off the platform to enter bullet time, and aim for the Lynel’s face to stun them. Be patient. If this is your first time fighting against Lynels, this challenge will feel similar to a souls-like game. It may be frustrating to die repeatedly, but take your time to learn each Lynel’s attacks and get used to their dodge timings. To learn more about each Lynel’s attacks, check out the sections below.

If this is your first time fighting against Lynels, this challenge will feel similar to a souls-like game. It may be frustrating to die repeatedly, but take your time to learn each Lynel’s attacks and get used to their dodge timings. To learn more about each Lynel’s attacks, check out the sections below. If you want to go the easy route, get five ancient blades. Fuse an ancient blade to your arrow and hit the Lynel with it to teleport it away. You won’t receive any of Lynel’s drops, but it is the fastest and easiest method to get Majora’s Mask.

A few other tips that aren’t necessary include building your own killing machine with the Zonai devices and gathering all of the Sage avatars by completing each temple.

Defeating the Lynels at the Floating Coliseum

There are a total of five Lynels at the Floating Coliseum. After you defeat one Lynel, a stronger Lynel will challenge you with more attacks up its sleeve.

One way to defeat Lynels is to hold your shield up and dodge their attacks. On a well-timed dodge, you’ll be able to perform a Flurry Rush to deal a lot of damage in not a lot of time. Depending on how powerful your weapon is, it may only take a few flurry rushes to down a Lynel, but for those with weapons in the 30 to 50 attack range, be prepared for a long battle if you decide to go this route.

As a Lynel is winding up an attack such as their fireball, you’ll have a brief period to stun them with an arrow. Shoot an arrow at their head to stun them, and charge in to mount them, which allows you to get a few free hits in. If you’re having a hard time aiming at their head, attach an eyeball to your arrow, or try to enter “bullet time.”

Another way to defeat the Lynels is to make use of bullet time. Since there are no platforms inside the coliseum, you’ll need a way to get into the air. Equipping Zonai devices like rockets or springs to your shield is a great way to get airborne.

Keep in mind, if you go airborne or Ascend to higher elevation, the Lynel will bring out their bow and shoot arrows at you. Their arrows will go through the ceiling, but can be blocked with your creations and Zonai devices.

Once you’re in bullet time, Fuse a powerful material (such as Gibdo bones) to your arrow, and shoot it at the Lynel’s head to stun it. After you’ve stunned it, mount the Lynel to get a few good hits in. If you’re feeling a little risky, you can hit the Lynel a few times before mounting it to deal even more damage.

First Lynel

The first Lynel is a Red Lynel who comes equipped with a broadsword and a shield. This Lynel has five different attacks:

Lynel charges a ball of fire from their mouth, and shoot three fireballs in your direction

Lynel gets close to the ground and charges toward your direction

Lynel holds out their sword and runs at you, swinging their sword once they get close

Lynel stands on their back two feet, lifting both of their arms up into the air, and then cleaves the area in front of him after a short period of time

Lynel lifts their sword into the air and swings it in your direction

Once defeated, the first Lynel will drop a Lynel mace horn, Lynel saber horn, soldier’s broadsword, Lynel shield, Lynel bow, large crystallized charge, Lynel guts, two Lynel hooves, and 20 arrows.

Second Lynel

The second Lynel is a Blue-Maned Lynel who comes equipped with a claymore. This Lynel has six different attacks:

Lynel charges a ball of fire from their mouth, and shoots three fireballs in your direction

Lynel holds the claymore above their head and runs toward you, slamming it into the ground

Lynel stands on their back two feet for a short period of time, and swings their horn towards Link’s direction

Lynel twirls the sword above their head, and swings the sword in a circle around it three times

Lynel holds the claymore above their head, and slams the ground three times

Lynel runs toward Link with the claymore raised, and swings at you once

Once defeated, the second Lynel will drop a Blue-Maned Lynel mace horn, Blue-Maned Lynel saber horn, soldier’s claymore, Lynel bow, large crystallized charge, Lynel guts, two Lynel hooves, and 20 arrows.

Third Lynel

The third Lynel is a White-Maned Lynel who comes equipped with a halberd. This Lynel has six different attacks:

Lynel charges a ball of fire from their mouth, and shoots three fireballs in quick succession in your direction

Lynel gets close to the ground and charges towards your direction

Lynel stands on their back two feet for a short period of time, and swings their horn towards Link’s direction.

Lynel blasts air around them, and slams their halberd into the ground, creating a large explosion around them

Lynel leaps into the air and then slams their halberd onto the ground, dealing AOE damage around them

Lynel runs toward you with the halberd raised, and swings at your once

Once defeated, the third Lynel will drop a White-Maned Lynel mace horn, White-Maned Lynel saber horn, knight’s halberd, mighty Lynel bow, large crystallized charge, Lynel guts, two Lynel hooves, and 20 arrows.

Fourth Lynel

The fourth Lynel is a Silver Lynel that comes equipped with a broadsword and a shield. This Lynel has eight different attacks:

Lynel will charge a ball of fire from their mouth, and shoot three fireballs in your direction

Lynel gets close to the ground and charges towards your direction

Lynel stands on their back two feet for a short period of time, and swings their horn towards Link’s direction

Lynel stands on their back two feet, and quickly swings their sword in Link’s direction

Lynel stands on their back two feet, and swings their sword towards Link’s direction three times

Lynel stands on their back two feet, lifting both of their arms up into the air, and then cleaves the area in front of them after a short period of time

Lynel blasts air around them, and slams their sword into the ground, creating a large explosion around them

Lynel runs toward you with the broadsword raised, and swings at you once

Once defeated, the fourth Lynel will drop a Silver Lynel mace horn, Silver Lynel saber horn, savage Lynel bow, savage Lynel shield, large crystallized charge, Lynel guts, two Lynel hooves, and 20 arrows.

Fifth Lynel

The fifth Lynel is a Silver Lynel who comes equipped with armor and a spiked-iron-ball hammer. This Lynel has seven different attacks:

Lynel will charge a ball of fire from their mouth, and shoot three fireballs in your direction

Lynel gets close to the ground and charges toward your direction

Lynel holds the hammer above their head and runs towards you, slamming it into the ground

Lynel holds the hammer above their head and runs toward you, swinging it at you once

Lynel stands on their back two feet for a short period of time, and swings their horn towards you

Lynel stands on their back two feet, and slams their hammer on the ground in your direction three times

Lynel twirls the hammer above its head, and swings the hammer in a circle around it three times

Once defeated, the final Lynel will drop a Silver Lynel mace horn, Silver Lynel saber horn, spiked-iron-ball hammer, savage Lynel bow, savage Lynel shield, large crystallized charge, Lynel guts, two Lynel hooves, and 50 arrows.

What are the rewards from the Floating Coliseum?

In addition to the dropped materials from each Lynel, the chest in the center of the coliseum will unlock. Interact with the chest to receive Majora’s Mask.

How does Majora’s Mask work in Tears of the Kingdom?

Majora’s Mask is a head armor piece with +1 defense and an effect that reduces the chance to be spotted by enemies. Note that it does not work against named enemies such as Hinoxes and Gleeoks, but it will buy you some time before a Lynel attacks you. Unfortunately, Majora’s Mask can not be upgraded at the Great Fairies, but it makes up for it by allowing you to avoid some fights altogether.