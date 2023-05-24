Tadarok Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tadarok Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Tadarok Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and get through the “Fire and Water” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Tadarok Shrine location

The Tadarok Shrine is found within the southern part of the Hyrule Field region, just east of Mount Hylia inside the River of the Dead Waterfall Cave. You will see the cave entrance to the west of the waterfall. The exact coordinates are (-1082, -2187, 0129).

Tadarok Shrine ‘Fire and Water’ walkthrough

The Tadarok Shrine puts a number of challenges in front of you that are solvable with a combination of Ultrahand, Recall, and Ascend. Here’s how we did them.

1. Run into the shrine and use Ultrahand to pick up the stone cube to your right. Place it in the electrified water in front of you to use as a platform.

2. Before jumping across, use Ultrahand to lift the electrified metal orbs out of the water. Safety first!

3. Retrieve the stone cube from the water and drag it toward the jets of fire to the left. You will see blocks of ice falling from a tub into the flame, where they’re instantly melted. Placing the stone cube in front of the flames using Ultrahand diminishes the heat enough for the ice to survive.

4. Grab the ice block and drag it along the wall to the chest sitting on a platform. Then retrieve the stone cube and attach it to the ice using Ultrahand. Use the makeshift stairs to hop up to the chest, which contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield.

5. Next, we’ll tackle the lava pit on the right side of the room. Drag the stone cube over to the lava using Ultrahand and drop it in. It’s a little too far to clear for a simple platform jump, so use Ultrahand to glide it back and forth across the molten pool. Then, jump on the cube and use Recall to reverse the motion, creating a moving platform to the other side.

6. After crossing the lava, use Ultrahand to grab the box burning in the flame jets. Quickly slide it across the floor into the pool of water before it sizzles up.

7. With the fire out, attach the wooden box to the stone cube in the lava using Ultrahand. Once again use Recall to create a moving platform to shepherd the box across the lava. Then use Ultrahand to bring the wooden box to the middle of the room.

8. Time to get out of here: First, using Ultrahand, remove the electrified metal orb from the watery section with a path up to the sigil. Remove the metallic cube in the water and place it on the upper platform to quell the flame jets.

9. Grab the ice block you used to retrieve the chest and place that on the upper platform next to the metallic cube.

10. Using Ultrahand, place the wooden box in the pool of water underneath the platform. Then use Ascend to rise up to the upper platform.

11. Jump on top of the cube, then the metallic box. Lift the ice block using Ultrahand with an elevating motion, then bring it back down to the platform. Use Recall to create an elevator taking you to the sigil.

12. Run to the sigil to complete the shrine and get the Light of Blessing.