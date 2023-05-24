Jochi-iu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jochi-iu Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Deep Akkala region in Hyrule.

Our guide will help you find the Jochi-iu Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Courage to Pluck” challenge to collect the two chests and Light of Blessing.

Jochi-iu Shrine location

The Jochi-iu Shrine is found within the Deep Akkala region. It sits just off the north-south road that connects East Akkala Stable to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab.

Jochi-iu Shrine walkthrough

The Jochi-iu Shrine has Link playing the largest game of Jenga ever with the assistance of Ultrahand. The goal of this shrine is to collect the ball from the top of a precariously stacked pillar of rectangular blocks and place it the ball socket. If Link knocks the tower over, or tries to step on the platform the tower is standing on, the platform will dump the blocks (and Link!) into a bottomless pit and reset to the starting position. Resetting also returns all blocks that were removed back to the tower, erasing any other progress you’ve made.

1. Approach the tower on its left side. Just like in Jenga, you’ll want to remove the blocks that aren’t load bearing, allowing the tower to stay balanced. The third row from the bottom of the tower has three blocks visible. Use Ultrahand to gently slide out the center block.

2. Place that piece in the alcove to the right. There is a electrical pad and its unpowered friend that need to be joined to create a circuit to power a moving platform. These Jenga blocks are perfect electricity conductors.

3. Return to the tower to grab another block. This one is also precarious; the tower’s bottom row has both a center piece and an edge piece. Use Ultrahand to slowly slide out the edge piece. The tower will remain standing on just that center block as long as you’re careful.

4. Guide the second block over to the alcove, and join the two pieces at an obtuse angle to connect the two electrical pads. The platform will power on and begin moving horizontally toward the far wall.

5. Hop on the platform and use Ultrahand to grab the ball from the top. Carry the ball back over to the ball socket and drop it in.

6. Voila! The door is open. But don’t leave just yet. There are two chests to collect.

How to get the chests in Jochi-iu Shrine

1. Let’s start with the hardest chest first, while you have the moving platform still working. There is a chest resting on one of the middle beams of the tower, and it’s obscured from view by the top of the tower. You have a couple of options to reach it.

2. Use Ultrahand to pull the top piece off the tower gently, careful to not knock the tower over. This should expose the chest to your line of sight.

3. You can continue to ride the platform back and forth, waiting for the short window of time where your Ultrahand indicator over the chest turns green and you can grab it.

4. Another method: Fuse two blocks together to create a long block stick, and (gently, I said!) navigate it toward the chest. Once the “Attach” prompt appears, you should be able to fuse your long block stick to the chest and extract it.

5. Open the chest to find a large zonaite.

1. The other chest is on a ledge on the left side the room. Once you’ve finished with the moving platform, grab one of the blocks with Ultrahand. You can lean it against the platform to climb it.

2. Alternatively, you can use Recall on the block. First, use Ultrahand to create a path that raises and lowers the block, like a short elevator. Then use Recall to hop on the block as it rises to the top of the ledge.

3. Open the chest to find a Zonai bow with +4 attack.

4. Now that you’ve grabbed every chest, go through the door to receive the Light of Blessing.