How to get the Desert Voe Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Beat the heat in style!

By Jeffrey Parkin
new
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link in Gerudo Town wearing the entire Desert Voe armor set Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Exploring the Gerudo Desert in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is hard enough with the sand shroud, but you also have to deal with unbearable heat during the day and unbearable cold at night. The Snowquill Armor set from Rito Village can help you out at night with its cold resistance, but you’ll need a new set with heat resistance for the daytime temperatures.

Our Desert Voe Armor set guide will tell you where to find each piece of the Desert Voe Armor set in Tears of the Kingdom and how to upgrade the Desert Voe Headband, Desert Voe Spaulder, and Desert Voe Trousers.

Desert Voe head piece location

Once you depart the Gerudo Canyon Stable heading southwest, your first destination will be the Kara Kara Bazaar.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Desert Voe Headband and Kara Kara Bazaar Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Speak with Saula at the armor shop (tent) there to buy the Desert Voe Headband for 450 rupees. This one piece of the armor set will get you enough heat resistance to get started, but for the full effect, you’ll have to go to Gerudo Town.

Desert Voe chest and legs location

When you buy the Desert Voe Headband from Saula, she’ll tell you about the secret shop behind Fashion Passion in Gerudo Town — if that sounds familiar, there was a similar side quest in Breath of the Wild.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Desert Voe Spaulding and Trousers location in Gerudo Town Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Make your way through the sand shroud some more until you arrive in Gerudo Town itself (and hit Soryotanog Shrine while you’re at it). Fashion Passion is to the left after you pass through the main gate, but on your first visit, the town is deserted (except for some Gibdo wandering around).

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link paragliding over Gerudo Town with the entrance to the cave below Fashion Passion marked. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Along the northwest wall of Fashion Passion, there’s water falling from the roof down into a cave below the building. Drop down inside.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link swimming through the tunnel below Fashion Passion in Gerudo Town. There’s a breakable wall on at the left. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Not far in, there’s a breakable rock wall on your left. You’re going to be doing a lot of rock-smashing here, so equip your best mining tools. Smash through, and then keep breaking through rock walls until you hit a left turn. Climb the wall there, and keep smashing your way forward.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link using Ascend to enter Fashion Passion in Gerudo Town. The Desert Voe Spaulding and Trousers location are for sale on the right. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

You’ll eventually come to a dead end with pillars along the wall. Use Ascend in the middle of that area and you’ll pop up inside Fashion Passion. There’s no secret password this time — Greta will sell to you just because you made it there.

The Desert Voe Spalding costs 1,300 rupees and the Desert Voe Trousers will run you another 650 rupees.

Desert Voe Armor set effect, upgrade costs, and set bonus

Wearing any one piece of the Desert Voe set will get you the Heat Resistance effect — the same effect you’d get from a spicy meal or elixir. Wearing multiple pieces of the set will increase the effect’s potency.

You’ll be able to upgrade the Desert Voe Armor set at a Great Fairy. The first round of enhancements costs you 3 White Chuchu jelly (and 10 rupees) per item, and the second needs 5 White Chuchu jelly and 3 cool safflina (and 50 rupees) per item.

Once you enhance the entire set to level two and wear all three pieces, you’ll get an extra Shock Damage Resist set bonus on top of the Heat Resistance.

