Marari-In Shrine location and Eventide Island pirate challenge walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marari-In Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Necluda Sea region on the Eventide Island.

Our guide will help you find the Marari-In Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the monster stranglehold and pirate hideout combat quests, the ultimate Rauru’s Blessing shrine solution. We’ll also explain how collect all the chests and Light of Blessing.

Marari-In Shrine walkthrough and Eventide Island pirate hideout location

The Marari-In Shrine is found within the Necluda Sea region on Eventide Island. The exact coordinates are (4632, -3712, 0018).

Navigating to Eventide Island is a bit of a chore: here’s how to kickoff the Marari-In Shrine challenge in earnest, which is mostly about the journey.

1. Once you reach Cape Cales, directly across from Eventide Island, place a Zonai wing from your inventory on the cliffs.

2. Use Ultrahand to lift it into the air, mimicking a takeoff, and then place it back down on the ground. Step onto the wing and use Recall to send it soaring toward Toronbo Beach. Then immediately jump to our walkthrough section because the action is about to begin.

Marari-In Shrine walkthrough and defeating monsters at Toronbo Beach North

The puzzles of Marari-In Shrine are really combat challenges scattered across Eventide Island. Here’s how to plow through it, all the way through the Pirate Hideout, and our strategy for how to survive.

2. Fly toward Toronbo Beach North until you see a wooden platform with a chest on top. Paraglide down to encounter a Bokoblin (if you’re well into the game, expect the Silver variety). Take out the two Bokoblin waiting on nearby platforms with arrows, then open the chest to earn 10 bomb flowers.

3. Leap off the platform and paraglide down to a middle platform to find a fourth Bokoblin, who’s easy to take out with a well-timed aerial shot from your bow. Paraglide again to the bottom to find Bokoblin #5. Run across the bottom platform to find the remaining monster, likely a Silver Bokoblin, who you can snipe from the platform with your bow.

Defeating Monster stronghold #2 at Koholit Rock

1. Run to the beach to chat with a soldier by his tent. Sesami will tell you the situation: The are a band of pirates lurking on the island, and the guys you just defeated were part of a trio of monster strongholds that are preventing him from locating them. Defeat the monsters, then find the pirates.

2. Head to the southeast end of the island to find the second monster stronghold. Run up the cliff to find the first Bokoblin lording over the rock on a platform, ready to be hit in the face by an arrow.

3. Run over the hill to ambush the remaining party. You’ll find three more Bokoblin and two Silver Lizalfos. Once the battalion is defeated, run into the cave to find a chest containing a soaring boomerang.

Defeating Monster stronghold #3 at Toronbo Beach South

1. Head to the southwest corner of the island to find the final stronghold. When you run up the path to the door, watch out — a Bokoblin is about to send a spiky ball your way. Dodge the defense, defeat the guard and make your way into the stronghold.

2. Inside the walled enclosure are three additional Bokoblin and a Silver Moblin. Arrows, sword swipes, and swift parrying should do the trick.

3. Run to the back of the stronghold and up the ladder to find a chest containing a bundle of 10 arrows.

Locate the pirate ship and find Marari-In Shrine

1. After defeating the monsters third stronghold, talk to Sesami, who will tip you off to the arrival of a pirate shift behind Koholit Rock. Run over to the southeast most point of the island, paraglide off the edge, then circle back to find the cove.

2. When you descend upon the boat, you’ll find another battle ahead, with two Silver Bokoblin guarding a sleeping Silver Boss Bokoblin. Skip that for now, and veer to the left to go to a lower dock guarded by a lone Blue Bokobin. Sneak up and take it out first.

3. While the battle music may urge to go fight, run forward across the dock, then swing a left into a cave fully of booty. A ladder will take you up to a higher platform and give you the advantage. Take out the Blue Bokobin who does not see you coming.

4. Across the way, beyond the boat guards, there are two more Blue Bokobin. Use Keese eyeballs attached to arrows to take them out from afar. Look up and do the same thing to the Blue Bokobin in the crow’s nest of the boat.

5. Now it’s time to take on the big boys. Paraglide down to the ship and fight the Silver Bokoblin and Boss Bokoblin.

6. Once defeated, run to the back of the boat to find a stack of wood planks. Use Ultrahand to attach them into a bridge, then position across the way into the cave opening.

7. Inside the cave you’ll find a chest containing topaz. A second chest to the right contains a silver rupee. After collecting rewards, activate the Marari-In Shrine.

8. Enter the shrine to find a chest containing a ruby. Activate the sigil to collect a Light of Blessing.

9. Before leaving Eventide Island, surface from the cave (Ascend comes in handy) and return to the beach to find Sesami, who is a total loser who couldn’t do any of this himself and owes you something. For warding off the pirates, he will gift you a Blue-Maned Lynel Saber Horn.