 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jikais Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Jailbreak’ puzzle

By Julia Lee
/ new
Jikais Shrine as seen in Tears of the Kingdom. The swirling green glow at the top indicates that the shrine isn’t complete yet. The shrine is in the snow, near a cliff Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Jikais Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Mount Lanayru region.

Our guide will help you find the Jikais Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Jailbreak” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jikais Shrine location

A map of the Lanayru area in Tears of the Kingdom. A shrine marker is pointing to the east side of Mount Lanayru. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Jikais shrine is found within the Mount Lanayru region, specifically at the coordinates (4266, -1674, 0182).

The shrine is just found on the east side of Mount Lanayru and it’s in plain sight. To get to it, you may want to drink a cold resistance elixir or equip some cold resistance gear, like the Snowquill Armor.

Jikais Shrine walkthrough

Jikais Shrine involves lots of Ascending until you’re eventually caught in a little “jail” cell.

1. Use Ultrahand to move the blocks on the right, like the image below, and Ascend up to the ledge.

Link uses Ultrahand to drag some metal cubes that are stuck on rails over in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Pull the big square on the rail closer to you using Ultrahand, so you can jump down to it. Then pull the cube above it close enough for your to again, Ascend through and climb up another ledge.

3. Ascend up again once you’re on the ledge.

4. When you enter the new area, turn right and Ascend up the grated platform to get a magic staff from a chest.

5. Use Ultrahand on the stone slab and line it up like this:

Link carefully places a rectangular slab on the ledge of a walkway using Ultrahand in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Carefully walk to the part of the slab that hangs off the edge of the path and Ascend up the pillar. You’ll end up in jail.

7. Use Ultrahand to pick up the stone slab outside of the bars and bring it into your jail cage.

8. Move on top of the slab and use Recall on it to break yourself out of jail.

Link stands on top of a stone slab that is floating in the air thanks to the Recall ability in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. Interact with the altar and claim your Light of Blessing.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Tadarok Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Matt Patches
/ new

The Wheel of Time season 2 details we already know

By Zosha Millman

How to get the Desert Voe Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

So many new D&D books are coming in 2024, no printing company can handle them all

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Ubisoft reboots its troubled Prince of Persia remake

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Will Smith’s video game debut reminds us I Am Legend would have made a great game

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon