Jikais Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Jikais Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Mount Lanayru region.

Our guide will help you find the Jikais Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Jailbreak” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Jikais Shrine location

The Jikais shrine is found within the Mount Lanayru region, specifically at the coordinates (4266, -1674, 0182).

The shrine is just found on the east side of Mount Lanayru and it’s in plain sight. To get to it, you may want to drink a cold resistance elixir or equip some cold resistance gear, like the Snowquill Armor.

Jikais Shrine walkthrough

Jikais Shrine involves lots of Ascending until you’re eventually caught in a little “jail” cell.

1. Use Ultrahand to move the blocks on the right, like the image below, and Ascend up to the ledge.

2. Pull the big square on the rail closer to you using Ultrahand, so you can jump down to it. Then pull the cube above it close enough for your to again, Ascend through and climb up another ledge.

3. Ascend up again once you’re on the ledge.

4. When you enter the new area, turn right and Ascend up the grated platform to get a magic staff from a chest.

5. Use Ultrahand on the stone slab and line it up like this:

6. Carefully walk to the part of the slab that hangs off the edge of the path and Ascend up the pillar. You’ll end up in jail.

7. Use Ultrahand to pick up the stone slab outside of the bars and bring it into your jail cage.

8. Move on top of the slab and use Recall on it to break yourself out of jail.

9. Interact with the altar and claim your Light of Blessing.