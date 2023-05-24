 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eutoum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the Proving Grounds: Infiltration challenge

A screenshot shows Eutoum Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, a shrine found in Hebra Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Eutoum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains.

Our guide will help you find the Eutoum Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Infiltration” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Eutoum Shrine location

A map shows Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, pointing out the location of Eutoum Shrine in the northern Hebra region. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

The Eutoum Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains region at the coordinates (-3506, 3570, 0387).

Eutoum Shrine walkthrough

After you enter Eutoum Shrine, Link will be stripped down to his undies, his stuff will get taken away, and he’ll be given the bare minimum of weapons to pick up: some sticks and an old wooden shield.

The point of Eutoum Shrine is to sneak up on the enemies and sneak strike them, but we found it exceptionally hard to actually sneak up on any of the enemies, so we just went in guns blazing. There are five constructs inside Eutoum that you’ll have to destroy, whether you sneak up on them or not.

A mostly-naked Link fights several constructs in a shrine using some metal spikes attached to a stick in Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

As you beat them down, make sure to pick up their weapons, as they’re stronger than the sticks that Rauru has cruelly given you.

Two of the constructs are outside of the room with the alarm and the remaining three are inside.

Once you fight the five of them, the door to the altar will open and you can claim a sapphire from a chest as well as your Light of Blessing.

