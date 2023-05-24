Eutoum Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Eutoum Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains.

Our guide will help you find the Eutoum Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Infiltration” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Eutoum Shrine location

The Eutoum Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains region at the coordinates (-3506, 3570, 0387).

Eutoum Shrine walkthrough

After you enter Eutoum Shrine, Link will be stripped down to his undies, his stuff will get taken away, and he’ll be given the bare minimum of weapons to pick up: some sticks and an old wooden shield.

The point of Eutoum Shrine is to sneak up on the enemies and sneak strike them, but we found it exceptionally hard to actually sneak up on any of the enemies, so we just went in guns blazing. There are five constructs inside Eutoum that you’ll have to destroy, whether you sneak up on them or not.

As you beat them down, make sure to pick up their weapons, as they’re stronger than the sticks that Rauru has cruelly given you.

Two of the constructs are outside of the room with the alarm and the remaining three are inside.

Once you fight the five of them, the door to the altar will open and you can claim a sapphire from a chest as well as your Light of Blessing.