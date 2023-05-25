How to earn and use Pony Points in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s stables are hubs you’ll find as you explore the Surface of Hyrule. For Tears of the Kingdom, the Stable Association has set up a kind of loyalty program called Pony Points where you’ll earn points for using stable services and get rewards based on how many points you have. You’ll get signed up the first time you interact with a stable.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Pony Points guide will explain how stables’ Pony Points work and list the rewards you’ll receive for earning them.

Stable locations

You’ll fine a total of 14 stables (and two mini stables) across Hyrule’s surface. You’ll find them in most regions and always along a main road.

At stables, you can register and store wild horses you’ve caught, sleep a night in a cozy bed, cook some meals, shop with Beedle, or pick up a number of side adventures and quests — like taking the Stable Trotters to the Great Fairies. There’s also always a shrine nearby, and a well (if you’re looking to complete the “Where Are the Wells?” side quest).

Earning Pony Points

You’ll earn Pony Points for interacting with stables. You’ll earn one Pony Point the first time you visit a stable (and speak to the owner). You’ll also get one for registering a horse or for paying for a bed.

Each stable also has its own “A Picture For” side quest available (though one, Gerudo Canyon Stable, technically has two). Check the wall for an empty picture frame and interact with it. The owner will describe a picture they’d like to paint and you’ll be tasked with finding the location they specify and snapping a photo for them. Show them the correct photo, and you’ll earn a Pony Point.

Pony Points rewards

When you enter a stable, head through the door on the right. The Pony Points ledger is a book on the check-in desk on your left.

You can check your Pony Points balance at any time by looking at your Pony Points Card in your inventory’s Key Items or by looking at the book. Both will also tell you how many points you need for the next reward.

As you earn up to 50 Pony Points, you’ll unlock things like the useful Towing Harness, a paraglider fabric, four additional slots to store horses, and a number of horse customization options like bridles and saddles, and the ability to change your horse’s mane.

At seven points, you’ll unlock Melanya beds at stables — a fancier bed that gives you some extra hearts and stamina, and also gets you a vision from the Horse God.