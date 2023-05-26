How to get the Phantom Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Surviving what has become of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is no mean feat — especially if you’re yet to upgrade any of your armor. Fortunately, there’s a set of armor with base defense of +8 per piece, and it even boosts your attack: the Phantom Armor. Defense, it seems, truly is the best offense.

Our Tears of the Kingdom Phantom Armor guide will help you find all three pieces of the Phantom armor set: the Phantom Helmet, Phantom Armor, and Phantom Greaves.

Phantom Armor head piece location

Each of the three pieces can be found in a treasure chest in Hyrule — you don’t need to worry about heading into the Depths or up into the Sky Islands, although we do need to get airborne for this first piece.

Starting at Popla Foothills Skyview Tower or the Utsushok Shrine in the south of Hyrule, head southeast past the Highland Stable toward Puffer Beach. It’s the stretch of beach in the middle of the southern shoreline.

Once you’re at Puffer Beach, head to the following coordinates: (0293, -3848, 0004). It will look like a perfectly ordinary stretch of beach, other than the Zonai rockets casually placed to the right of the pool below. You’ll want to grab one of them, Fuse it to your shield and then return to this spot.

If you’ve not done this before, the following step will will blow your mind. Look up and you should see a bunch of Luminous Stone deposits. Stand underneath this and equip your shield. To Infinity, and Beyond!

That was fun. Welcome to Puffer Beach Overhead Cave — the location of your first piece of armor. Glide down to the floor of the cave and ready your bow because there is a Silver Horriblin waiting for you in the corridor. A quick headshot from your bow should make short work of it, however.

Once the enemies are dispatched, head to the back of the cave, where you will find this treasure shrine. It’s a small cave, and very difficult to miss.

Open the chest and grab your first piece of loot, the Phantom Helmet, which grants +8 defense and an attack boost. (Optional: While you’re here, look up, shoot the Bubbulfrog and nab the Bubbel Gem. This is not necessary for this armor set, of course, but you’ll want to grab it while you’re here.)

Phantom Armor chest piece location

This piece of armor is significantly more difficult to get than the either of the other two, both because of the enemies and the size of the cave.

First, the location: head to the Gerudo Higlands Skyview Tower and open your map. You see the river that ends due northeast of you? That ends in the Tamio River Downstream Cave. Pin that, fly up the tower and then glide down to your destination. Once you’re there, save.

Once again, this cave is guarded by Horriblins, but these are easier to take out if you’re quick. These Horriblins, who famously can’t swim, are conveniently situated over a pool of water. If a headshot doesn’t kill them, falling into the water will. There are two in here — dispatch them both, then loot the room.

Continue south and you will see the cave fork. To the right is another Bubbulfrog. Grab it, then return to the fork.

To the left is the tricky part of this treasure hunt. The path will open up into a cavern that looks like this. You will see the treasure up ahead. This is another good place to save.

Creep forward and look down the cliff and you’ll run into Gloom Hands.

Remember, if you beat it, you’ll have to face Phantom Ganon, too. If you aren’t up to beating him, read on, and then get ready to sprint. It’s doable, but it’s tough.

There are two ways to reach this chest — from the front and from the back. Entering the cave, we’re looking at the back.

The first thing we tried was climbing the walls in a full set of Froggy Armor. This consumed three full stamina wheels, including one gained from eating a meal halfway up the wall (as avid climbers, we strongly do not recommend doing this unless you’re tied in or you’re Alex Honnold).

The more sensible route involves gliding down to the left of the shrine and following the path round to the right. Looking to the right, you will see that the wall is bricked up with breakable bricks.

If you’re running from Gloom Hands, fire off a bomb arrow. If not, save yourself the effort and use Yunobo (if you have is avatar).

Follow the path up and nab your hard-earned treasure: the Phantom Armor chest piece, which boosts your attack and grants +8 defense.

Phantom Armor legs piece location

Unlike the last piece of armor, you don’t need to worry about grievous injury getting this one — that is if you follow the guide properly.

Head to the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, or the Siwakama Shrine to the south if you have it. If you go via the Skyview Tower, however, you can see our destination and pin the correct hole.

Just above Link’s head in the above shot, you will see what looks like little dimples in the sand. These little sand vortexes are entrances to the Ancient Altar Ruins. Head for the one marked below. If you want coordinates, it’s the vortex immediately south when standing at (-2525, -3705, 0009).

Note: if you fall into the wrong one, you will be in the ruins proper. This is a great place to farm Gibdo Bones and Electric Chuchu Jelly, so you may choose to do this anyway. If you do, you’ll see the room we’re looking for, being helpfully pointed out by this statue.

If you do fall into the wrong hole, look at and pin the room, then Ascend your way out.

If you jump into the correct hole, you will see the following.

Climb up, nab your greaves, and then check out your sweet new threads.

Hey, that looks kinda familiar…

Oh, and of course, while you’re here, pan your camera up.

You know what to do…

Phantom Armor upgrade costs

Finally, note that you can’t upgrade this armor set — it’s perfect as it is.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Phantom Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.