Where to get bomb flowers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While similar to Breath of the Wild in many ways, one of the biggest changes to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the removal of the Remote Bomb ability, which previously granted you an infinite supply of explosives. As such, you’ll instead need to spend time procuring bomb flowers, an item introduced in Tears of the Kingdom that’s often in short supply due to its usefulness as both a weapon and excavation tool.

Bomb flowers are just what they sound like: flowers that act like bombs. Attach one to an arrow with Fuse and let it fly to soften monster camps before engaging in close quarters combat, or toss a few down a tunnel to clear a cave of rocky obstacles as you search for treasure.

The catch? It can be hard to build your bomb flower reserves if you don’t know where to look. Here are a few tips for gathering this explosive fauna that may not be immediately obvious even several hours into your Tears of the Kingdom adventure.

Bomb flower locations

Bomb flower grow in only two locations: surface caves and the Depths. Chances are you’ve encountered a bunch of bomb flowers during random excursions. For the most part, that’s also how you’ll collect them on purpose.

It’s hard to pinpoint one or two places where bomb flowers grow in abundance because, well, there aren’t any. Sure, you can explore the Royal Hidden Passage behind the Emergency Shelter wall underneath Lookout Landing and grab a couple dozen, but that’s mostly because the cave is so big, and you’ll have to contend with maze-like passages and enemies along the way. Not fun or efficient!

Grid View Image: Nintendo/Nintendo EPD via Polygon

Image: Nintendo/Nintendo EPD via Polygon

No, if you’re going to go the “look at the ground for hours” method of bomb flower gathering, I suggest heading to the Depths. While still not a hotbed of growth, you’ll find far more bomb flowers in the same amount of time, especially if you pinpoint forests like the Grove of Time near Nuzimak Lighroot (geographically located under the Kamizun Shrine).

You’re going to want to check the base of a specific kind of gigantic, bud-topped tree scattered throughout the depths, where you’ll find as many as five or six bomb flowers scattered around one trunk. You’re looking for this:

Where to buy bomb flowers

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a lot of hard work. Isn’t there anywhere for Tears of the Kingdom players to, I don’t know, buy bomb flowers without the hassle of spelunking into confusing caves and the dangerous underground depths? Luckily for me and all the other Zelda fans out there who hate busywork, the answer to that question is a resounding “yes.”

First off, decide what you’re willing to spend. If you’re okay spending with your hard-earned Rupees, look no further than Tarrey Town in the Akkala Highlands near the eastern edge of the map (there isn’t a fast travel location in the city limits, so teleport to Rasitakiwak Shrine to the southeast and glide over).

Tarrey Town is home to several unique individuals, but the person you’re looking for is a blue-feathered Rito merchant named Fyson, who sells bomb glower at 40 rupees apiece.

Bomb flowers also become available for purchase from Gerudo Town arrow vendor Danda — after you complete the Lightning Temple.

Should you be low on hard currency, maybe think about parting with some of the poe spirits you’ve gathered in the depths. The glowing orbs litter Tears of the Kingdom’s massive underground realm and can be exchanged for various hard-to-find items at bargainer statues.

The earliest and most obvious of these four-eyed effigies is located in Lookout Landing. A single bomb flowers will run you 16 poes, and it’ll even do you the solid of pinpointing additional bargainer statues on your depths map if you hand over 100 of the ghostly sprites.

Both options have their positives and negatives depending on how you play Tears of the Kingdom. I’m absolutely lousy with poes, so I’m happy to spend them, especially on something so useful. Either way, I think purchasing bomb flowers with your extra dough should combine nicely with any random gathering you do in the normal course of your adventuring to provide a decent hoard of explosives.