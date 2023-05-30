How to find the Apapes Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Apapes Lightroot can be found directly under the Sepapa Shrine in the Central Hyrule Depths region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Exploring the Depths can be particularly difficult, as it is dark and full of terrors, but reaching the Apapes Lightroot poses even more of a challenge: It’s on its own little “island” in the Depths. On this page, we’ll help you find the Apapes Lightroot location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.
Apapes Lightroot location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Apapes Lightroot is secluded in its own section of the Central Hyrule Depths because it’s cut off by rivers on all sides on the Surface level. To reach the Apapes Lightroot, you’ll have to find the chasm entrance. The exact coordinates for the Apapes Lightroot are (0221, 1084, -0474).
How to get to the Apapes Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Travel to the eastern section of the Hyrule Castle Moat. This can be done by either crossing Boneyard Bridge, creating a boat to cross the current, or gliding over from Hyrule Castle.
- On the southwestern corner of Hyrule Forest Park, glide off of the edge of the cliff to find a cave opening on the side of the cliff, and head inside to find the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm. If you’re having a hard time finding the entrance, check out the map above to see the entrance indicated by a star.
- Dive into the chasm, and deploy your glider as you enter the Depths to find a Blue-White Frox directly below you. The Frox will try to attack you by jumping into the air, so stay high in the air or prepare to fight.
- Turn to the north to see the Apapes Lightroot in the distance, and make your way over.
- Interact with the lightroot to activate it, and reveal a portion of the Depths map.
