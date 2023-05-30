How to find the Apapes Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Apapes Lightroot can be found directly under the Sepapa Shrine in the Central Hyrule Depths region of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Exploring the Depths can be particularly difficult, as it is dark and full of terrors, but reaching the Apapes Lightroot poses even more of a challenge: It’s on its own little “island” in the Depths. On this page, we’ll help you find the Apapes Lightroot location and figure out how to activate it to unlock a portion of the map.

Apapes Lightroot location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Apapes Lightroot is secluded in its own section of the Central Hyrule Depths because it’s cut off by rivers on all sides on the Surface level. To reach the Apapes Lightroot, you’ll have to find the chasm entrance. The exact coordinates for the Apapes Lightroot are (0221, 1084, -0474).

How to get to the Apapes Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom