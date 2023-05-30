‘Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lucky Clover Gazette side adventure “Potential Princess Sightings!” has you visiting stables across Hyrule in search of newspaper stories by completing additional side adventures. Like several others, “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” involves the Yiga Clan.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” guide will tell where to go to start the side adventure and where to find the Yiga Clan and the kidnapped Princess Zelda.

‘Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!’ side adventure

The “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” side adventure starts at the Dueling Peaks Stable in western Necluda. Penn is a bit hard to find when you arrive.

He’s standing all the way at the top of the roof. Talk to him to pick up the “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” side adventure. He’ll inform you that the Yiga Clan have sent a note to the Lucky Clover Gazette reading, “We have taken Zelda to the carved-out heart of the towering twins!” The “towering twins” refers to the nearby Dueling Peaks, and the “carved-out heart” is a location near the southern twin’s peak.

Head southwest from the stable and all the way to the top of the Dueling Peaks. You’re looking for the saddle in the peak of the southern twin at coordinates (1321, -1958, 0304) — you can see the exact location in the map above. When you get there, you’ll see “Princess Zelda” in a cage, but, since it’s the Yiga Clan, this one is a(nother) banana-scented phony. Use Ultrahand to lift it off, and then… fight the three Yiga assassins to complete “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!”

The best way to deal with them (especially since you’re fighting three at once) is to wait for an attack you can either Backflip (or Side Hop) or Perfect Guard.