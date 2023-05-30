 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!’ side adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Find where the Yiga Clan is holding Princess Zelda

By Jeffrey Parkin
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the kidnapped "Princess Zelda" at the end of the "Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!" side adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lucky Clover Gazette side adventure “Potential Princess Sightings!” has you visiting stables across Hyrule in search of newspaper stories by completing additional side adventures. Like several others, “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” involves the Yiga Clan.

Our Tears of the Kingdom “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” guide will tell where to go to start the side adventure and where to find the Yiga Clan and the kidnapped Princess Zelda.

‘Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!’ side adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom map showing the location of the Dueling Peaks Stable // Princess Zelda Kidnapped?! side adventure
“Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” starting and ending locations.
Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” side adventure starts at the Dueling Peaks Stable in western Necluda. Penn is a bit hard to find when you arrive.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Penn standing on top of Dueling Peaks stable.

He’s standing all the way at the top of the roof. Talk to him to pick up the “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!” side adventure. He’ll inform you that the Yiga Clan have sent a note to the Lucky Clover Gazette reading, “We have taken Zelda to the carved-out heart of the towering twins!” The “towering twins” refers to the nearby Dueling Peaks, and the “carved-out heart” is a location near the southern twin’s peak.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the kidnapped "Princess Zelda" in a cage on top of the Dueling Peaks.

Head southwest from the stable and all the way to the top of the Dueling Peaks. You’re looking for the saddle in the peak of the southern twin at coordinates (1321, -1958, 0304) — you can see the exact location in the map above. When you get there, you’ll see “Princess Zelda” in a cage, but, since it’s the Yiga Clan, this one is a(nother) banana-scented phony. Use Ultrahand to lift it off, and then… fight the three Yiga assassins to complete “Princess Zelda Kidnapped?!”

The best way to deal with them (especially since you’re fighting three at once) is to wait for an attack you can either Backflip (or Side Hop) or Perfect Guard.

  • When a Yiga backflips away from you, they’re going to run forward and slash. Hold up your shield with ZL, and then hit A just before they get to you. Time it right, and your Perfect Guard will stun them for a moment.
  • When they stand up straight and disappear in a puff of magic, they’re going to drop straight down on you. Move back a little so they land directly in front of you and then attack. If you get really confident, you can time a Backflip just before they appear and trigger a Flurry Rush.

