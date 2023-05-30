How to get the Hero Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link has worn many outfits over the years, but no matter the year or the release, it always harkens back to the classic green garb worn back in 1983. If you want to bring Link back to his roots, you need to find the Hero Armor set in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Like many armor sets in Tears of the Kingdom, the Hero Armor has a base attack of 3 defense per piece, which upgrades to a maximum of 20 (total 60 defense) and provides the incredibly handy Attack Up set bonus.

You can technically get the Hero Armor in Tears of the Kingdom via amiibo, but if you don’t have any figurines, you can also find it by scouring the Depths. Our Tears of the Kingdom Hero Armor guide will help you find all three pieces of the Hero armor set: the Cap of the Hero, Tunic of the Hero, and Trousers of the Hero.

Hero Armor head piece location

The location of each of these pieces of armor can be found in Old Maps, found in chests across the Sky Islands above Hyrule. These are helpful if you’re playing the game without a guide, but no means essential if you just want to beeline it over to the armor. Here, we will provide the directions you need to get there without stopping to pick up the treasure map.

The Cap of the Hero can be found in the Tuft Canyon Mine in the East Necluda Depths under Tuft Mountain and just east of Yambi Lake (2518, -3602, -0626). The nearest chasm is Meda Mountain Chasm, which is a fair trek from the north.

Start at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and glide north to the entry point.

Assuming you’ve never been to this part of the Depths before, the Yikot Lightroot is immediately west of you — there’s lava here, however, so make sure you’ve something that grants you fire resistance if you want to go exploring!

You’ll need to return to the Yikot Lightroot later in your search for the Hero Armor, so make sure you activate it.

Next, we’re heading to the Mimufis Lightroot — if you’ve already nabbed the Wind Armor, there’s a chance that you have been here on the way to pick up the Trousers of the Wind. In that case, teleport straight there.

If not, head southeast, keeping the black blobs on the map to your right (south). Once you get past the second blob, turn south and begin your trek to the Mimufis Lightroot. If it helps, it’s the opposite of the Sifumim Shrine aboveground, so find that on the map, hit the down button, and pin the location.

You should be just outside the Abandoned Lurelin Mine. To your southwest, you’ll see a dark splotch on the edge of the visible map. That’s the Ancient Observation Deck — a short climb up the wall will get you there.

Make sure you loot this area, because it is a good spot for picking up poes to exchange at bargainer statues. There’s also a chest with a large crystallized charge in the big room to the southwest (it’s really hard to miss), which is always welcome!

From here, it’s a short walk to the Tuft Canyon Mine. Get yourself to the top of the concrete pillars and you should be able to see the dual lights signifying treasure down in the Depths.

If you’re struggling to locate it, the chest is opposite the large Zonai deposit, at (2518, -3602, -0626). Hop on down and collect the Cap of the Hero! Your fancy new hat comes with a base stat of +3 defense.

Hero Armor chest piece location

The Tunic of the Hero is a bit of a slog to reach, especially if you’re trying to access it from the south. The chest containing your precious bounty can be found under the Dueling Peaks (north), in the Dueling Cayons Mine at (1285, -1811, -0784). However, the river that runs through the gorge is mirrored below as an impenetrable mountain.

Again, we have a bit of a walk on our hands (feet?), as the nearest Chasm is the East Hill Chasm northeast of Kakariko Village. Fortunately, if you’re following this guide, you will have already hit the Yikot Lightroot picking up the Cap. Head back there now.

Start walking north and you will come across the Rozudo Canyon Mine. There are a few optional things to do on the way to our goal that you may want to look out for, starting with a large Crystallized Charge in a chest at (2390, -2195, 0556). Grab it if you want to.

Continue north, keeping the giant mountain to your left. When you run out of the impenetrable black wall on your map (or you can simply turn left), turn left and head west.

Optional: you’re about to pass the Secluded Coliseum, home inside to another rare treasure item (and one that really just screams Bob’s Burgers). Head there and kill some Lizaflos (of all flavors) for a chance to pick up Ravio’s Hood, which gives you increased traversal speed.

Either way, head due west from the Secluded Coliseum and you will reach your goal.

As you head west, you will come across a helpfully illuminated mining spot with a bunch of enemies. This is a good place to stop and save. Take out the baddies first though, of course.

Watch your footing, as you’re at the top of a yawning great mine — the Dueling Canyons Mine, specifically. The plan is to glide as far as you can: two Stamina wheels should do it. You can either pay attention to your coordinates — you’re aiming for (1285, -1811, X) — and then drop, or wait for the following banner to pop up. Either way, you should be above the treasure chest.

Once you land, chuck a seed down for mood lighting and then pop open your treasure chest! You’ll get the Tunic of the Hero, which (probably) looks familiar and (definitely) comes with +3 defense.

Hero Armor leg piece location

Finally, we look for our trousers, which are hidden in the Corvash Canyon Mine (-3354, 2312, 0812). This is under Corvash Peak, just south of Sahirow Shrine. There are two ways to reach this — neither are particularly close, however.

The nearest chasm is the Hyrule Ridge Chasm, west of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Alternatively, there’s the Drenan Highlands Chasm, just west of the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower. We went for the latter option because climbing mountains can be a pain and there’s optional side-loot this way.

If you want to go via Hyrule Ridge Canyon, head northeast to the Kawumoro Lightroot (under the Oromuwak Shrine) then, keeping the same heading, go through the narrow pass east of the Abandoned Hebra Mine. The Corvash Canyon Mine is due north.

If you want a flatter route, head for the Drena chasm and head underground. There’s a terrifying, gloom-wreathed King Gleeok northeast of you, so don’t go that way. Head southwest to the Nikakik Lightroot at the top of Drena Canyon Mine (below the Kikakin Shrine).

Head east, staying north of the giant mountain. If you fancy hitting a Bargainer Statue, there is one right at the top of the cliff, next to the Yisuayam Lightroot, but that defeats the object of going the relatively flat route… Anyway, keep going until you hit the Muihcoro Lightroot.

From here it’s due west until you hit the Yiga Clan base under Talonto Peak, but if you’re yet to illuminate the area, head for Aduon Lightroot at (-2316, 2203, -0781). You should be able to see it in the distance and pin it as you head over.

When you hit this Lightroot, you will see the above screen, with a big black impenetrable wall to the left of the screen. Pin the north tip of that and head over.

You will come across a massive pit as you continue west. This is where you will find the aforementioned Yiga Clan, with a single foot soldier flying around. This may seem tricky, but don’t take the bait and go for a dogfight — a Keese eyeball Fused to an arrow will one-shot them and unlock the door of their base. Loot the base for a large Crystallized charge, Yiga Schematic (Floodlights).

You’re almost there. Head southwest, past the Blue-White Frox at 3133, 2639, -0888. Look for the Worihas Lightroot. Once you see it, you’re basically on the home stretch.

The Corvash Canyon Mine is a few steps south of you. Jump down and nab the final piece of the set: the Trousers of the Hero, which come with +3 defense.

Congratulations on your dapper new (old) threads!

Hero Armor upgrade cost and set bonus

With all three pieces of the Hero Armor equipped, you’ll now have the full set of base level (Level 0) Hero armor. Each has +3 defense (for a total of 9), but can be upgraded to +20 defense a piece (for a total of +60 defense). They cannot, however, be dyed (though that should not come as a surprise).

The upgrades list for this armor is relatively simple, as each stage requires the same items, just in differing quantities. The Hero Armor comes with the Attack Up set bonus, which is exactly what it sounds like.

To get to Level 1 and raise your defense by 2, you need 1 ruby and 1 Star Fragment per piece.

per piece. To get to Level 2 and raise your defense by another 3, you need 4 rubies and 1 Star Fragment per piece.

per piece. To get to Level 3 and raise your defense by a further 4, you need 6 rubies and 1 Star Fragment per piece.

per piece. To get to Level 4 (max) and raise your defense by 8, to the maximum 20 defense, you need 10 rubies and 1 Star Fragment per piece.

Fully upgrading the Hero Armor will cost you 63 rubies and 12 Star Fragments, plus 2,280 Rupees.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Hero Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.