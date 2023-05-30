How to get the Wind Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One of the biggest problems with Breath of the Wild, some will say, was the lack of Link’s iconic green garb. Instead, Link wears — believe it or not — the color blue. This issue persists into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but fear not, brave fashion police, because the Wind Armor fixes everything (note: it only fixes that one thing).

You can technically get the Wind Armor in Tears of the Kingdom via amiibo, but if you don’t have the right figurine(s), you can find it the old-school way. Our Tears of the Kingdom Wind Armor guide will help you find all three pieces of the Wind armor set: the Cap of the Wind, the Tunic of the Wind, and the Trousers of the Wind.

Wind Armor head piece location

The location of each of these pieces of armor can be found in Old Maps, found in chests across the Sky Islands above Hyrule. These are helpful if you’re playing the game without a guide, but are by no means essential if you just want to beeline it over to the Wind Armor and skip the busywork.

The first such piece — which we found without a map — can be found under Davdi Island on the far east of Hyrule. We get there via a chasm on Tingel Island.

Starting at the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, launch yourself into the air and head slightly south to find the Natak Shrine. Position yourself on the east side of the Sky Island and look for the archipelago to the south of the sand swirl. Glide down to the north-most island.

While gliding down, look for the tell-tale red of the chasm and aim for that. Once you land, save before jumping through the crack revealing the chasm below.

Once you’re ready, dive down. When you see the red of the fires below, get ready to fire off some brightbloom seeds. This is the biggest fight you’ll get into down here, and it’s right next to a cliff, so you’ll want to be able to see what you’re doing.

Take out the Bokoblins and Silver Moblin, then get ready for the trek over to Davdi Island. There are two important things to note at this point.

1. This is a great area to farm Deep Fireflies. Equip some Stealth Armor and go to town.

2. This entire area is isolated from the rest of the Depths and the Lightroot that illuminates it is, bizarrely, not in this area.

If you came here hoping for a Lightroot, like we did, be aware that there is an exploit that allows you to see where you’re going. If you open your map, you’ll be staring at the graph-paper background of the missing map. Tap the up button on the D-pad to see the ground-level map. If you now back out, you will see the Hyrule map in your mini map.

We used this to both orientate ourselves and find the bridges between islands — bizarrely, you have to follow the same path to get to Davdi Island underground!

Head to the southernmost point of this chamber and you’ll see a destructible wall. Either go to town on it with a hammer or use Yunobo to smash it down.

Once it’s destroyed, go through the corridor that mirrors the bridge above.

When you see the large poe, you’ll be at the end of the corridor — stop and fire off some seeds to light the way. The chamber below (and below Ankel Island) has a couple of low-level enemies (Keese, etc.) that are more of a nuisance than a threat. Get past them and look for the next wall at (4669, 0989, -0670). This one is a bit more difficult to spot, so don’t worry if it takes a minute.

Do your thing, get through the corridor, and make your way to chamber three: Knuckel Island. This contains the last wall you need to break to reach the goal. Stop at the edge of the cliff, fire off some seeds, and look to the right — you should see a similar wall, except this time it’s blue, signifying that you need to hit it that little bit harder. Rather than using all your bomb flowers, just tell Yunobo to wreck it. You’ll need those in a minute

Be sure to grab anything that falls out!

At last, you should be under Davdi Island. It’s really difficult to miss the chest — something seems amiss…

zelda_tears_of_the_kingdom_wind_armor_3_cap_chest

Oh wait, there it is: Gloom Hands. Bomb flowers and your Sage of Lightning will make short work of this final enemy. Then on down and take your hard-earned loot — the Cap of the Wind, which grants +3 defense.

Wind Armor chest piece location

While securing the Wind Armor head piece may have been a slog, the Tunic of the Wind is relatively simple to reach. Enter the Hyrule Ridge Chasm west of Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower (north of Mount Rhoam). From here, the Tunic is due west, but we need to take a mild detour.

Open your map and find the Oromuwak Shrine to the north-west (likely your jumping-off point for the Lucky Clover Gazette questline). Click down to show the Depths and place a pin. That’s the Kawumoro Lightroot, and your next destination.

Be aware that there will be a Blue Hinox to your left as you leave the safety of the lightroot. Feel free to ignore it, but be aware that it’s there.

Once you have activated this second lightroot, you will notice that the path to the southwest forks. If you turn to look at it, you want to take the right-hand fork. Head in that direction until you run out of map, and you will see another lightroot in the distance. The chest is about half-way to that lightroot.

Push on in that direction and you will come across the Cuho Canyon Mine. If you don’t have the Old Map showing where the treasure is, you will spot the glow of the dual lamps in the distance, to the right. That’s the chest; aim for that.

Fortunately, the chests glow faintly in the dark. As you can see, you don’t need lightroots to find treasure: in this case, the Tunic of the Wind, which grants +3 defense.

Wind Armor legs piece location

The Trousers of the Wind — the final piece of the set — is probably the longest of the three to get to, so make sure you go into this one prepared. Start at the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and look north to the chasm at Meda Mountain.

Launch yourself, glide north, then drop down the chasm. As you’re falling, watch the final coordinate as it rapidly decreases. When it gets to -0400, get ready to open your glider and look west. At -0475, you will see the Yikot Lightroot pop into view. Aim for that.

At this point, it’s good to check where you’re eventually going — the tip of Soka Point underground. If you haven’t hit the lightroot under Eventide Island, you’ll be doing the last bit in the dark, so remember the exploit to see the above-ground map underground.

For now, you need to hit the Mimufis Lightroot — directly below the Sifumim Shrine outside Lurelin Village (the pirate one from the “Ruffian-Infested Village” questline). Make your way southeast to find it. If you’ve already nabbed the Hero Armor, there’s a chance you’ve been here previously.

The Kotimab Lightroot is a short trip east, and will light up as much of the map as we realistically need to see to complete this task. We went to the Abandoned Lurelin Mine revealed on the map and climbed (well, Ascended) it after taking out the obvious Yiga Clan plant.

The Kotimab Lightroot is clearly visible from the top.

Almost directly south of you is a little hut with a chest in it — don’t get overexcited, you’re not there yet, but do grab the large crystalized charge while you’re passing by.

Further south is the brown octagon that shows a repository of Zonai devices. If you follow this guide, you can get to the trousers without using any of your own batteries.

First, fashion a car out of what you can find. Grab both batteries and drive south (past the annoying Little Frox enemies) towards the obvious threat looming overhead — the menacing light of the Flux Construct 3.

You’ll eventually hit a wall — the Flux fight is on the usual raised platform. You know what to do.

Once that’s done, go grab your car and flip it onto its end. This will give you the height you need to Ultrahand it once you’re back on top of the fight platform.

With an eye on the overground mini-map, continue along the path until you hit another repository. You need to remodel the car here, so pull the wheels off and turn it into a hovercraft using fans, grabbing the extra batteries. Note the headlights on the front — there’s an Octorok in the water, and you’ll want to see where you’re shooting Yunobo to kill it.

Final stretch! With that Octorok defeated, you can enjoy the leisurely ride over to the chest. We made it with half a battery to spare! When you see the dual lights, you know you’ve reached your goal.

Hop off your hovercraft and nab your loot — the final piece of your outfit: the +3 defense Trousers of the Wind.

Wind Armor upgrade costs and set bonus

With all three pieces nabbed, you’ll now have the full set of Wind Armor. At its base level (Level 0), they offer +3 defense each, for a total of +9 defense. The upgrades list for this armor is relatively simple, as each stage requires the same items, just in differing quantities. The Wind Armor grants the Attack Up set bonus, which does exactly what it suggests.

To get to Level 1 and raise your defense by an additional +2, you need 5 opals and 1 star fragment per piece.

To get to Level 2 and raise your defense by another +3, you need 10 opals and 1 fragment per piece.

To get to Level 3 and raise your defense by a further +4, you need 15 opals and 1 star fragment per piece.

To get to Level 4 (max) and raise your defense by +8, to the maximum +20 defense, you need 25 opals and 1 star fragment per piece.

Fully upgrading the Wind Armor will cost you 160 opals, 12 star fragments, and 760 rupees.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Wind Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.