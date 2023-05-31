Sinatanika Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sinatanika Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Akkala Highlands region.

Our guide will help you find the Sinatanika Shrine location, complete its trials, and walk you through the “Combat Training: Sneakstrike” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Sinatanika Shrine location

The Sinatanika Shrine is found within the Akkala Highlands region. The shrine is easily accessible by running around the Surface of Hyrule. Its exact coordinates are (3839, 2301, 0048).

Sinatanika Shrine walkthrough

As the puzzle name suggests, this shrine will teach you to pull off the perfect Sneakstrike — a technique you can use if you approach an enemy from behind undetected. You can move more quietly while wearing certain gear, like the Stealth Armor, but we completed this shrine with a set that doesn’t boost stealth.

1. There is a stationary Zonai construct in the middle of the room surrounded by low walls. Press down on the L-stick to crouch and walk around quietly.

2. While staying crouched, walk around the outside of the low walls to quietly make your way to the other end of the room.

3. There are gaps in the walls so make sure the Zonai construct is not looking in Link’s direction as you walk past the gaps. (If you don’t do a Sneakstrike, you will be reset to the front of the room and have to try again.)

4. Walk around the walls to the opposite side of where you started so that Link is located directly behind the Zonai construct.

5. While still crouched, walk up behind the Zonai construct slowly without being detected. If you do this correctly, the screen will prompt an option where you can press Y to Sneakstrike. If you do the Sneakstrike, the shrine will congratulate you and have you start a new challenge.

6. For the second challenge, the Zonai construct will move around a bit more. Once again, you’ll need to sneak behind it. The key here is to sneak up as it investigates an area.

7. As the Zonai construct looks into a particular area, walk up behind it quietly and do the Snreakstrike again. You might need to cut through the middle area as we did. It should not detect you so long you move slowly enough.

8. The door to the next room will open up. Walk over and open the chest to receive a Sneaky Elixir and you can collect the Light of Blessing.