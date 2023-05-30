Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tingle’s Outfit involves a lot of running around and finding caves, but only one piece — Tingle’s Shirt — requires you to solve a puzzle in a pair of caves in the Dueling Peaks (kind of like BotW’s infuriating Twin Memories).

Our Tears of the Kingdom Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution guide will walk you where to find the cave(s) and the puzzle’s clue, and how to solve the puzzle in Dueling Peaks South Cave to claim Tingle’s Shirt.

Dueling Peaks South Cave puzzle solution

If you bought the manuscript clues from Domidak and Prissen outside of Cephla Lake Cave at (2607, 1326, 0149), you’ll have “Misko’s Treasure: Twin Manuscript” in your Adventure Log. Its riddle reads:

In West Necluda stand twins poised to duel. Each contains a cavern that faces the other. Show the little twin’s sign to the big twin to open the door to my treasure.

The “twins” referenced in Misko’s manuscript are the Dueling Peaks in West Necluda — Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is the closest. The “sign” mentioned in the riddle is a pattern you’ll find inside a cave in the northern Dueling Peak, and “showing” the sign involves placing rocks on a series of pressure plates in a cave in the southern Dueling Peak.

You’re looking for a pair of caves — the “caverns” from the riddle” — on the western end of the canyon between the Dueling Peaks. The big twin is the taller mountain on the south side of the river. Its cave — Dueling Peaks South Cave — is relatively high on the south wall. The shorter little twin on the north side has Dueling Peaks North Cave a bit lower down.

If you have the Travel Medallion, head to Dueling Peaks South Cave first and drop a fast travel point at the entrance so you won’t have to climb all the way back up.

Dueling Peaks North Cave

When you enter Dueling Peaks North Cave at (1192, -1856, 0159)﻿, you’ll have to deal with a pair of Horriblins. Continue through the larger room at the back.

The “sign” mentioned in the clue is painted on the ceiling. Face northeast and look up — the triangle is slightly isosceles with the longer point pointed up.

Dueling Peaks South Cave

Climb back up to Dueling Peaks South Cave at (1184, -1944, 0246) and head inside. You’ll have to deal with a Like Like right by the entrance. Look above the Like Like and just a little to the right to find a ledge you can climb up to.

Recreate the pattern from Dueling Peaks North Cave on the floor buttons here by placing rocks on them. Set the four rocks on the buttons shown in the image above.

When the door opens, head inside and open the chest for Tingle’s Shirt.