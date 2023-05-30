 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tauyosipun Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to complete the ‘Forward or Backward?’ puzzle

By Johnny Yu
/ new
Tauyosipun Shrine entrance as seen in the Hebra Mountains of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Tauyosipun Shrine is found within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains region.

Our guide will help you find the Tauyosipun Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Forward or Backward?” challenge to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Make sure to have at least level two cold resistance while you’re traversing this region of the Hebra Mountains or else you’ll take damage!

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Tauyosipun Shrine location

The Tauyosipun Shrine is found near the western edge of Hyrule within the Hebra Mountains region. It can be found to the west of the Sturnida Basin at the coordinates (-4539, 2881, 0262).

Tauyosipun Shrine walkthrough

The Tauyosipun Shrine tests your knowledge on the Recall ability as you rewind stone balls to move other objects.

Link using the Recall ability on a stone ball rolling down a ramp in the Tauyosipun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

1. Proceed down the steps of the shrine to find stone balls rolling down a ramp.

2. Use your Recall ability on one of the balls and run after it up the ramp until you come across a rotating wheel.

Link using Recall on a large stone wheel to retrieve a chest in the Tauyosipun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polyogn

3. Recall the wheel to make the falling chest fall in your direction, and open the chest to retrieve a mighty Construct bow.

4. Continue further into the shrine to find a button, a ball, and a ramp with balls rolling down it.

5. Step onto the button to block off the bottom of the ramp, trapping a ball in the process.

Link using Ultrahand to place a stone ball behind another ball on top of a ramp, and then Link uses Recall on the ball closest to the bottom of the ramp in the Tauyosipun Shrine in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. Use Ultrahand to grab the ball to your left, and place it behind the trapped ball on the ramp.

7. Rewind the ball closest to the bottom of the ramp to push the ball into the large bowl switch, which will open the locked door to your right.

8. Proceed through the door to find another ball rolling down two ramps.

Link using Recall on a stone ball while wearing the Hylian shield and Majora’s Mask in the Tauyosipun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

9. Use Recall on the ball at any point after it reaches the second ramp, and cancel Recall while the ball is on the first ramp.

10. Place the ball into the bowl switch using Ultrahand if it didn’t land directly into the hole, and move into the next room.

11. Turn to the right to find a moving bowl platform, a ball, and a caged bowl switch.

Link placing a stone ball into a bowl, and then using Recall to rewind the stone ball in the Tauyosipun Shrine in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Photo illustration: Johnny Yu/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

12. Place the ball on top of the moving bowl platform, and wait for the platform be just over top of the caged bowl switch.

13. Use Recall on the ball, and cancel Recall as it exits the bowl over the caged bowl switch.

14. Proceed to the shrine’s exit to receive your Light of Blessing.

