Utojis Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Utojis Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s East Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Utojis Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Legend of the Soaring Spear” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Utojis Shrine location

Utojis Shrine is found within the East Necluda region. Its exact location is (1217, -2542, 0096). The Popla Foothills Skyview Tower is closest. Jiukoum Shrine is nearby, but you’ll have to do some climbing to reach the cave. It’s easiest to drop in from Ukoojisi Shrine in the West Necluda Sky Archipelago.

To find this shrine, you’ll have to head into Tobio’s Hollow Cave in the mountains a little east of Dracozu Lake and complete the “Legend of the Soaring Spear” shrine quest.

‘Legend of the Soaring Spear’ shrine quest walkthrough

As you enter Tobio’s Hollow Cave, you’ll follow a long and winding tunnel down. You’ll encounter a number of Keese as you go. Kill them and collect the Keese wings they drop — you’ll need at least one to complete the upcoming shrine quest.

At the bottom of the tunnel, you’ll enter a large cavern. When you enter the cavern there’s a platform on your left and a big circular hold in a stalactite to your right. Directly ahead of you as you enter, there’s a small campsite and a pair of zonaite spears.

Read the tattered notebook to pick up the “Legend of the Soaring Spear” shrine quest. It reads:

Throw the Zonai spear with a wing from the pedestal, through the ring. Should your aim be true and right, you’ll be blessed with dispelling light.

Grab one of the Zonaite spears from the ground nearby and Fuse a Keese wing to it. Climb onto the pedestal to the left. It’ll light up and your target will light up on the other side of the cavern.

Even with the Keese wing attached, you’ll have to aim a little high to get the spear through the ring. When you hit your target, Utojis Shrine will appear off to your left.

Utojis Shrine walkthrough

Utojis Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all you have to do is walk in to claim your large Zonai charge from the chest and grab the Light of Blessing on your way out.