Zakusu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zakusu is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Mount Lanayru.

Our guide will help you find the Zakusu Shrine location, and walk you through the “The High Spring and the Light Rings” shrine quest to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

To access the Zakusu Shrine, you’ll need level two cold resistance, and you’ll need to complete the “The High Spring and the Light Rings” shrine quest.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Zakusu Shrine location

The Zakusu Shrine can be found within the Mount Lanayru region, but only appears after the “The High Spring and the Light Rings” shrine quest is completed. The exact coordinates for the Zakusu Shrine are (3527, -1481, 0168).

How to complete “The High Spring and the Light Rings” shrine quest

1. Travel to the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, which can be found on the western side of Hyrule.

2. Head to the west of the skyview tower to find the Spring of Wisdom.

3. Interact with Nazbi, who can be found at the entrance of the Spring of Wisdom, to start the “The High Spring and the Light Rings” shrine quest.

4. Return to the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, and use it to launch into the air.

5. Glide over to the Sky Island to the southwest of the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. On this Sky Island, you’ll find an altar similar to one found in front of shrines.

6. Interact with the altar to start a short cutscene showing you a light ring.

7. Look to your left to find a sled shield laying against the wall, and pick it up.

8. Equip the sled shield, and shield surf down the snowy slope through the light ring.

9. Deploy your paraglider before you hit the ground, and then continue to snowboard through each light ring. There are a total of seven light rings including the one on the Sky Island.

10. Once you’ve successfully passed through all seven light rings, the Zakusu Shrine will reveal itself.

Zakusu Shrine walkthrough

The Zakusu Shrine tests your knowledge on the Ascend ability as it pits you against numerous Constructs. Similar to other “Proving Grounds” challenges, you will not be able to use any of your gear, but instead will receive a couple sticks and an old wooden shield.

In the “Proving Grounds: Ascension” challenge, you’ll have to defeat five Soldier Constructs and one Captain Construct. An enemy can be found on each tier as you Ascend up the walkways except for the highest floor, where you’ll find the Captain Construct and one Soldier Construct.

As you defeat a Construct, be sure to use Fuse and combine their materials to your sticks to improve the attack damage on your weapons. Once you defeat every enemy inside, you can open the chest to receive a Soldier IV Spear and finish the shrine to get a Light of Blessing.