Tenmaten Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tenmaten Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hyrule Field region.

Our guide will help you find the Tenmaten Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through Elma Knolls Well to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Tenmaten Shrine location

Tenmaten Shrine is found within the Hyrule Field region. Its exact location is (-0594, 1551, -0014). Both Lindor’s Brow and Lookout Landing Skyview Towers will get you close, but it’s a long flight to get there. Serutabomac Shrine on the floating Hyrule Castle is much closer.

Tenmaten Shrine is located underground inside a cave that’s accessible through the nearby Elma Knolls Well at (-0669, 1349, 0088).

When you drop into the well, you’ll fall onto a ledge with several brightbloom seeds and brightcaps, along with a torch and (unlit) campfire. That’s your clue that everything farther down will be very dark.

When you drop through the next hole, you’ll fall into some water — swim north to find land. To continue, you’ll need some light. The Miner’s Armor works well if you have it, but brightbloom seeds attached to arrows get the job done too.

Deal with the Horriblins and continue down the slope. There’s a chest on the left with a royal broadsword inside. At the water’s edge, you’ll find two large planks. Farther out, you’ll find a chest (with a sapphire inside), and more planks.

Get across the water however you like — you can swim using the planks for rest stops and the Zora Armor to swim faster, or build yourself an airboat if you have Zonai fan handy. Stick to the left as you go.

On the far side, deal with the Fire Like, and then enter Tenmaten Shrine.

Tenmaten Shrine walkthrough

Tenmaten Shrine is a Rauru’s Blessing shrine, so all you have to do is walk in to claim your large Zonai charge from the chest and grab the Light of Blessing on your way out.