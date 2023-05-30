Wao-os Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Wao-os Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Hebra Mountains region.

Our guide will help you find the Wao-os Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through both the “The White Bird’s Guidance” shrine quest and the “Lever Power” puzzle to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Wao-os Shrine location

Wao-os Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains region. Its exact location is (-4059, 1991, 0183). It’s cold there, so you’ll need some spicy meals or elixirs or, better yet, the Snowquill Armor set. Rospro Pass Skyview Tower is just a bit northeast of the shrine.

You can also get there from Van Medoh’s Perch above Rito Village, which is convenient because …

The White Bird’s Guidance shrine quest

If you speak to Laissa on the northwest side of Rito Village, she’ll tell you about a cave she found recently.

The “The White Bird’s Guidance” shrine quest she gives you asks you to look west from Van Medoh’s Perch — the stone spire Rito Village was build around — in the early morning for a single white bird resting atop the long shadow of the perch.

Wait for morning, and head to the very top of Van Medoh’s Perch. As the sun rises, the shadow it casts on the mountains to the west will look like a perch, and there’s a patch of snow near where it falls that looks like a white bird. That’s where you’ll find West Lake Totori Cave and Wao-os Shrine.

Paraglide across to the white bird — it's about one full stamina ring from Van Medoh’s Perch — and land on the snow there. There’s a Korok under the stone that makes the bird’s eye, and West Lake Totori Cave is on your left.

Inside, follow the path past the pond and down to find Wao-os Shrine.

Wao-os Shrine walkthrough

Wao-os Shrine lets you play with a makeshift catapult.

1. When you enter Wao-os Shrine, there’s a closed gate on your left next to a large bowl, sphere, and cube. On the edge of the platform you’re on, there’s a see-saw, and across a large gap, there are two targets.

2. Use Ultrahand to glue the bowl to the end of the see-saw and then place the ball inside the bowl (but don’t attach it).

3. Lift the metal cube as high into the air as you can. Use the green shadow it casts to line it up with the other end of the plank.

4. Drop it to launch the ball. It should hit the lower of the two targets.

5. Pull the bowl off of the seesaw.

6. Grab the plank from the behind the gate you just opened and attach it to the seesaw to extend it. Don’t put the bowl back on yet, though.

7. Pick up the cube again and stand on the newly extended catapult.

8. Drop it to launch yourself mostly straight up. Deploy your paraglider and look along the right wall for a chest containing a spicy elixir.

9. Back on the ground, attach the bowl to the extended seesaw.

10. Place the ball in the bowl, and launch it. It should hit the higher target this time.

11. Climb into the bowl and launch yourself across to follow it.

12. Paraglide through the exit and collect your Light of Blessing.