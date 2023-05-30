Susub Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Susub Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Susub Shrine location to find its reward and receive the Light of Blessing. The Susub Shrine itself is pretty well hidden inside the Deya Village Ruins, inside a cave that’s accessible via a well. There’s no puzzle inside of the Susub Shrine; finding it is the challenge itself.

Susub Shrine location

The Susub Shrine is found within Hyrule’s West Necluda region at the coordinates of (0348, -2050, -0026). But if you head to that location, you won’t spot the shrine itself. That’s because the Susub Shrine is hidden inside a cave accessible by a well — the Deya Village Ruins West Well. You can find that well at the coordinates of (0320, -1925, 0011). It’s right on one of the islands of Deya Lake, marked below with a star.

Susub Shrine Shrine walkthrough

There’s no challenge inside the Susub Shrine; instead, it’s the journey to the shrine that serves as the puzzle.

1. Head to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. If you’ve unlocked it already, this is going to be a breeze. Otherwise, follow our guide to do that first.

2. Launch yourself into the air and head northwest. You’re aiming for Deya Lake and the Deya Village Ruins, which are a series of islands at the northwest corner of the lake. You’ll see a tall rock structure , which you can use as a landmark. The rock structure is very close to the chasm, which you’ll definitely see on your journey. You don’t have to glide very far, so dive a bit first before starting to glide.

3. The well is located right at the base of that big rock structure at the coordinates of (0320, -1925, 0011). The well is sealed off with rocks, so you’ll want to blast that open. We recommend a bomb arrow for precision.

4. Once it’s open, hop in.

5. You’ll head southeast once you’re inside the well’s cave. You may see a Like Like on your way. There’s also a Stone Talus that you’ll want to avoid if you’re not looking for a fight.

6. You’ll see the shrine glowing on a cliffside. You can use Zora armor to get up the waterfall, or climb the rocks to reach the shrine.

7. Enter the shrine to get the magic staff and receive the Light of Blessing.

Before you leave, check out the rest of the area — there’s a ton of brightbloom seeds and bomb flowers to harvest.