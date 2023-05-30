 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Susub Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to find the Susub Shrine and its Rauru’s Blessing

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
Susub Shrine opening in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s located within a cave. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

The Susub Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s West Necluda region.

Our guide will help you find the Susub Shrine location to find its reward and receive the Light of Blessing. The Susub Shrine itself is pretty well hidden inside the Deya Village Ruins, inside a cave that’s accessible via a well. There’s no puzzle inside of the Susub Shrine; finding it is the challenge itself.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Susub Shrine location

The Susub Shrine is found within Hyrule’s West Necluda region at the coordinates of (0348, -2050, -0026). But if you head to that location, you won’t spot the shrine itself. That’s because the Susub Shrine is hidden inside a cave accessible by a well — the Deya Village Ruins West Well. You can find that well at the coordinates of (0320, -1925, 0011). It’s right on one of the islands of Deya Lake, marked below with a star.

Well location marked on the map of Hyrule Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Nicole Carpenter | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Susub Shrine Shrine walkthrough

There’s no challenge inside the Susub Shrine; instead, it’s the journey to the shrine that serves as the puzzle.

1. Head to the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. If you’ve unlocked it already, this is going to be a breeze. Otherwise, follow our guide to do that first.

LInk looking toward a skyview tower, with some enemies ahead. Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

2. Launch yourself into the air and head northwest. You’re aiming for Deya Lake and the Deya Village Ruins, which are a series of islands at the northwest corner of the lake. You’ll see a tall rock structure , which you can use as a landmark. The rock structure is very close to the chasm, which you’ll definitely see on your journey. You don’t have to glide very far, so dive a bit first before starting to glide.

Link using his glider to soar toward a big stone Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

3. The well is located right at the base of that big rock structure at the coordinates of (0320, -1925, 0011). The well is sealed off with rocks, so you’ll want to blast that open. We recommend a bomb arrow for precision.

Link shooting a bomb arrow into a well Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

4. Once it’s open, hop in.

5. You’ll head southeast once you’re inside the well’s cave. You may see a Like Like on your way. There’s also a Stone Talus that you’ll want to avoid if you’re not looking for a fight.

Link battling a Like Like, with a shrine in the background Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

6. You’ll see the shrine glowing on a cliffside. You can use Zora armor to get up the waterfall, or climb the rocks to reach the shrine.

7. Enter the shrine to get the magic staff and receive the Light of Blessing.

Before you leave, check out the rest of the area — there’s a ton of brightbloom seeds and bomb flowers to harvest.

Next Up In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide

Loading comments...

The Latest

Wao-os Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Zakusu Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Johnny Yu
/ new

Disney and Loungefly made wedding-friendly Cinderella gear

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Pokémon’s next Squishmallows include Piplup, Pikachu

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Barbie’s mugshot is now a nerdy fan art meme

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Utojis Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon