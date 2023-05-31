 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to get the Mystic Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll look great, but you’ll lose rupees instead of hearts

By Julia Lee
Link in the Mystic Armor, which looks like a blue satori deer, next to Koltin in Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can grab the gorgeous Mystic Armor set by giving Koltin the Bubbul Gems you find in caves.

While extremely gorgeous, the outfit’s defensive numbers are low — and they can’t be upgraded. However, the defensive numbers don’t really matter much, as while you’re wearing the armor, you won’t lose hearts when monsters attack you. You will, however, lose rupees instead.

Mystic Armor set location

After you initially find Koltin and Kilton and complete “The Hunt for Bubbul Gems!,” you can find Koltin’s stall set up near Tarrey Town. You can also find him in other areas, like near Snowfield Stable, but Tarrey Town is the easiest one to get to, as he’ll be parked pretty much right next to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. His booths are only ever set up at night, so you can rest in a bed or sit by a campfire to pass the time if you need to.

A map shows where Koltin’s stall is near the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower, with Link wearing the Mystic outfit in Tears of the Kingdom. Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin, Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Once you find him, you’ll have to exchange Bubbul Gems (the sparkling snowflake-rupee-things you get from Bubbulfrogs in caves) for the armor. You won’t get the armor right away, as he’ll give you other rewards like monster masks and materials in between.

You get the armor pieces from giving him the below number of Bubbul Gems total:

  • Mystic Robe: 8 Bubbul Gems
  • Mystic Trousers: 21 Bubbul Gems
  • Mystic Mask: 46 Bubbul Gems

Once you get the headpiece, that’ll be it for rewards from Koltin, but he’ll still want more Bubbul Gems and he’ll tell you how many Bubbulfrogs are left in Hyrule.

If you’re having a hard time finding Bubbul Gems, you can ask kind a Satori at cherry blossom trees to mark nearby caves with pillars of light. Once you access a cave for the first time, it’ll get marked on your map. If the cave has a tiny checkmark on it, that means you’ve found the Bubbulfrog inside. If it doesn’t, then you better explore it a bit better to find the glowing friend(?).

Bubbul frog found in a cave in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Image: Nintendo EPD/Nintendo via Polygon

Mystic Armor upgrade costs, set bonus, and effect

Since the Mystic Armor can’t be upgraded, there isn’t an additional two-star set bonus.

The amount of rupees lost is linked to the damage you’d take. With all three pieces equipped, getting hit by a plain Keese or Blue Bokoblin lost us 10 rupees per hit, but getting hit by a Flame Gleeok’s fire breath lost us a whopping 350 rupees. That said, unless you’re sitting on a hefty pile of rupees, this might not be the armor you want to bring into combat.

Once you’ve found enough Bubbul Gems for the Mystic Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.

