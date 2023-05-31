Nouda Shrine location and walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nouda Shrine is a shrine within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tabantha Frontier region.

Our guide will help you find the Nouda Shrine location and walk you through the “Proving Grounds: Intermediate” trial to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

When you’re done, our shrine locations page or interactive Hyrule map can direct you toward something else to do.

Nouda Shrine location

Nouda Shrine is found within the Hebra Mountains region. It’s cold there, so you’ll need some spicy meals or elixirs or, even better, the Snowquill Armor set.

Its exact location is (-2319, 2201, 0173). The shrine is a ways west-southwest of Snowfield Stable (and Orochium Shrine). Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower is a bit north of the shrine.

Nouda Shrine is inside of the Kopeeki Drifts Cave. Look for the large box canyon to the west of Snowfield Stable. The cave is along the southern wall — there should be a Blupee there to guide you.

Inside the cave, you’ll find a large pond of freezing cold water — and the shrine is on the other side.

Take the first right down a narrow tunnel to find an Ice Like next to a much smaller pond. When the Ice Like spots you, it’ll start breathing its frost breath and create a bunch of squares of ice on the pond. Gather those up and carry them back to the larger room.

Use the squares of ice to cross the water — you can leapfrog with Ultrahand and just two squares, build an airboat if you have the Zonai devices, or just make a really long bridge (it takes about 12 squares to span the water).

Nouda Shrine walkthrough

Nouda Shrine is a Proving Grounds challenge, so it strips all of your equipment and armor away and tasks you with defeating a handful of Constructs with just what you can find or scavenge.

1. As you enter Nouda Shrine, grab the wooden stick, thick stick, old wooden bow, and arrows on the right.

2. As soon as you grab the bow, look into the arena and slightly to the right. Take out the Construct on the platform there, and then loop around the platform (heading counterclockwise to avoid detection) to find a ladder. Climb up and grab the fire fruit.

3. Fuse a fire fruit to an arrow, and shoot it at the vines on the right wall. That will destroy a platform and a Zonai shock emitter will fall for you to (F)use.

4. Turn it on and place it by the fan on the left side to create an updraft, or use it to charge the battery there for a mobile electrocution device. Or you can just Fuse it to a weapon to make a shock club.

5. Handle the rest of the Constructs in whatever manner and order you see fit. (Using Ascend to pop up behind them for a quick Sneakstrike is a lot of fun.)

6. Head through the exit and open the chest for a hearty elixir, and then collect your Light of Blessing.