How to get the Wild Armor in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can find pieces of the Wild Armor set in the Depths, and while it might not be the prettiest armor in the game, it does provide a ton of defense when it’s fully powered up.

The outfit was originally the reward for completing all of the shrines in Breath of the Wild, so the game notes that it’s familiar to you — and it fits perfectly!

All three pieces of the Wild Armor — the Cap of the Wild, Tunic of the Wild, and Trousers of the Wild — are found in the skulls of skeletons in the Depths. Be prepared to fight a few monsters: namely Horriblins that are hanging from the inner spine of the skeleton. You may also run into Gloom Hands (and thus, a Phantom Ganon), depending on which side you come at the various skeletons from. We were able to avoid some by using a Zonai hoverbike.

Cap of the Wild (head piece) location

The Cap of the Wild is in the northwest most part of the Depths, hiding in yes, a skeleton’s skull. They’re approximately at (-3956, 3721, -0859):

The closest Depths chasm entrance is sadly Hyrule Ridge Chasm, west of Runakit Shrine. We made a hoverbike using two fans and a steering device and just carefully floated up to the top, taking breaks at lightroots along the way. Both Muotue and Kato Lightroot seem equidistant away from the chest with the Cap of the Wild.

Technically speaking, the Rito Village Chasm is closer to the treasure chest, yes, but that chasm leads you to a closed off area. So don’t go down that one in hopes of being closer to the Cap of the Wild.

The cap starts at +4 defense before it’s upgraded.

Tunic of the Wild (chest piece) location

The Tunic of the Wild is in the southwest most part of the map in a skeleton’s skull at the approximate coordinates (-4878, -3721, -0458):

Despite the fact that we had this entire part of the map illuminated, it was still pretty dark in this corner, so you may need to use brightblooms to light the way.

The closest chasm entrance to the Depths is East Gerudo Chasm, to the south of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, and the closest lightroot is Kasari Lightroot.

Just like the cap, the tunic also starts at +4 defense before it’s upgraded.

Trousers of the Wild (legs piece) location

The Trousers of the Wild are in the Depths north of the Fire Temple. That said, you need some form of flame resistance in order to traverse this area, or Link will literally catch on fire from the boiling heat. (This can be obtained via an elixir or armor set.)

The Trousers of the Wild are in a chest at the head of this skeleton in the Depths, at approximately (1672, 3722, -0561):

The closest Depths chasm entrance is Drenan Highlands Chasm to the west of Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower and the closest lightroot is Kayam Lightroot.

Like the other pieces, the trousers start at +4 defense before any upgrades.

Wild Armor set bonus, effect, and upgrade costs

Individually, the pieces of the Wild Armor offers no buffs. However, once you upgrade each piece at least twice and wear the whole set together, you’ll get an Attack Up set bonus.

You can upgrade the armor set at Great Fairy Fountains, but the enhancement requirements — in short, a ton of dragon materials — vary depending on which piece you’re upgrading. The cap takes materials from Farosh, the electric dragon. The tunic uses material from Naydra, the ice dragon. The trousers use pieces from Dinraal, the fire dragon. You’ll need to hunt down and grab specific pieces from the flying dragons around Hyrule in order to fully upgrade the set.

The material costs are as follows:

1-star (7 defense): 10 acorns, 2 Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s scales, 10 rupees

10 acorns, 2 Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s scales, 10 rupees 2-star (12 defense): 5 courser bee honey, 2 Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s claws, 50 rupees

5 courser bee honey, 2 Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s claws, 50 rupees 3-star (18 defense): 3 energetic rhino beetles, 5 shards of Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s spike, 2 shards of Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s fang, 200 rupees

3 energetic rhino beetles, 5 shards of Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s spike, 2 shards of Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s fang, 200 rupees 4-star (28 defense): 3 star fragments, 2 Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s horns, 10 shards of Farosh/Naydra/Dinraal’s spike, 500 rupees

The total cost of upgrading all three pieces to max will be 6 dragon horns, 6 dragon scales, 6 dragon claws, 6 shards of dragon fang, 15 courser bee honey, 9 energetic rhino beetles, 45 shards of dragon spike, 9 star fragments, 30 acorns, and 2,280 rupees.

Once you’ve found all three pieces of the Wild Armor, consult our list of all armor sets and set bonuses to see what to find next, or check out our recommendations for the best armor.