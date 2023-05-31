Joniu Shrine location and Ralis Channel Crystal walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joniu Shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Lanaryu Great Spring region.

Our guide will help you find the Joniu Shrine location, solve its puzzles, and walk you through the “Ralis Channel Crystal” quest (one of the Rauru’s Blessing challenges) to collect the chest and Light of Blessing.

Jonai Shrine and Ralis Channel Crystal location

The Jonai Shrine is found within the Ralis Channel cave in the Lanaryu Great Spring region. You’ll find the entrance tucked away to the west of the Veiled Falls (which is just west of Zora’s Domain). The exact coordinates are (2918, 0505, 0155).

Jonai Shrine and Ralis Channel Crystal walkthrough

The Jonai Shrine puzzle is a Rauru’s Blessing challenge, which means it’s all about the journey. Luckily, completing the Ralis Channel Crystal mission is an easy build puzzle.

1. Enter the Rails Channel cave (underneath this big rock above) to find the glowing green shrine crystal. Scattered around it are boards and Zonai equipment you’ll need to complete the challenge.

2. Use Ultrahand to assemble a boat — you’ll be carrying the crystal across the water in front of you and need a stable ship to do it! We recommend placing the thin board vertically to the wider board, attaching the two fans to the vertical board, and attaching the rocket to the back for power. (If you prefer wind power, there’s a sail and Korok Leaf option, too.)

3. Once you’ve created your vehicle, attach the crystal. Place the boat in the water, hit the Zonai devices, and prepare to jet.

4. Veer through the winding channel to arrive at the Joniu Shrine. Place the green crystal in front of the shrine to activate the door.

5. Enter the shrine to a chest containing a large Zonai charge. Activate the sigil to collect your Light of Blessing.